Ireland's Aiden McGeady is on fire for Sunderland right now

IRELAND WINGER AIDEN McGeady continued his terrific recent form for Sunderland, netting in their FA Cup clash with Walsall today.

The 32-year-old, who also captained the League One outfit this afternoon, opened the scoring in the 37th minute with what was a sixth goal in his last seven appearances for the club.

McGeady is currently seventh in the list of players with the most appearances for Ireland with 93 caps — only Damien Duff, Steve Staunton, Kevin Kilbane, John O’Shea, Shay Given and Robbie Keane have featured more often in the green jersey.

The winger has been out of favour at international level recently though. He has not appeared for the Boys in Green since coming on in last year’s disappointing 5-1 loss to Denmark in the World Cup qualification play-off.

However, following Martin O’Neill’s departure, incoming boss Mick McCarthy may consider recalling the in-form star.

McGeady’s goal could not inspire his side to victory in the second-round clash, as the 1-1 result ensured the game went to a replay.

