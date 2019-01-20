Ireland's Daryl Horgan rediscovering his form in Scotland

IRELAND WINGER DARYL Horgan’s improving fortune of late continued on Saturday, as he registered a brace in Hibernian’s 4-0 win over Elgin City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The former Dundalk player headed home Vykintas Slivka’s cross to double Hibs’ advantage on 25 minutes amid a comfortable victory.

The 26-year-old then added his second and his side’s fourth of the afternoon eight minutes after the break, slotting home a Steven Whittaker cross to round off an easy victory against their League Two opponents.

Horgan’s form has improved since moving to Hibernian. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions — just two less than in the entirety of last season.

Not all of those have been starts for Neil Lennon’s side, but he is getting more game time compared with last year, where he was used mainly as an impact sub with Preston in the Championship, before moving to the Scottish Premiership side for an undisclosed fee in August.

