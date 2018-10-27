9 months on from horror injury, Ireland's James McCarthy returns

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McCarthy has stepped up his return from injury as he was included in the starting XI for Everton U23s against Man City today.

It is the 27-year-old midfielder’s first appearance for just over nine months, after he suffered a horror leg break during his side’s Premier League clash with West Brom on 20 January.

McCarthy has had a really difficult period with injuries in recent years. The 2015-16 campaign was the last time the Glasgow-born player got into double figures in terms of Premier League.

Today’s development will come as good news to both Toffees boss Marco Silva and Ireland manager Martin O’Neill. The Boys in Green, in particular, have struggled in McCarthy’s absence, with full-back Cyrus Christie reverting to an unfamiliar midfield position for recent Nations League fixtures against Wales and Denmark.

🔖 | James McCarthy starts for #EFCU23 against @ManCity at Goodison tonight, as he steps up his recovery from a double leg break. Watch live on YouTube! ⤵️ — Everton (@Everton) October 27, 2018

