Thursday 8 November, 2018
Ireland's youngsters beaten by 10-man England in Tallaght

The Three Lions prevailed ultimately despite the dismissal of their Dublin-born full-back Dennis Cirkin.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 9:24 PM
40 minutes ago 2,465 Views 1 Comment
Ireland's Luke Turner dejected.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland's Luke Turner dejected.
Ireland's Luke Turner dejected.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND U17S SUFFERED a disappointing 3-1 loss to England at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

The match was the Boys in Green’s opening fixture in a tournament that will also see them face Czech Republic and Germany in Dublin on 11 and 14 November.

Colin O’Brien’s side got off to a bad start, with goals from Harvey Elliott and Alexander Mighten seeing the visitors secure a two-goal first-half lead.

However, Festy Ebosele’s successful spot kick gave Ireland hope going in at the break, as did the dismissal of England’s Dublin-born full-back Dennis Cirkin.

But the visitors prevailed ultimately, with a late goal from substitute Sam Greenwood sealing the victory.

More to follow

