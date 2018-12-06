Ireland's youngsters discover Euro U19 Elite Round group fate

Ireland advanced to the elite qualifying phase with a 100% record and were top seeds in today's draw.

IRELAND HAVE DISCOVERED their fate for the European U19 Championship, after the Elite Round draw was made today.

Tom Mohan’s side, one of 28 teams to progress, have been put in Group 1 alongside Russia, Azerbaijan and Romania, with the matches set to be played in March.

Ireland’s youngster are considered among the best sides in Europe — their high coefficient meant they went into the draw in Pot A, alongside Portugal (holders), Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy and France.

The Boys in Green have previously impressed in qualification — a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Longford ensured they advanced with a 100% record.

The winners from each group will qualify to join hosts Armenia in the finals from 14 to 27 July.

Elite round draw (20–26 March)

Group 1: Republic of Ireland, Russia*, Azerbaijan, Romania

Group 2: Greece, Czech Republic, England*, Denmark

Group 3: Germany, Hungary, Norway, Croatia*

Group 4: Spain, Netherlands*, Wales, Slovenia

Group 5: France*, Israel, Switzerland, Poland

Group 6: Portugal* (holders), Scotland, Turkey, Cyprus

Group 7: Italy*, Serbia, Ukraine, Belgium

*Hosts

