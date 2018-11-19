Ireland's youngsters earn impressive win over Netherlands

🎥 Here is the Adam Idah goal that saw #IRLU18🇮🇪 defeat the Netherlands 1-0 at the @PinatarArena #COYBIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Pi18rj8LkJ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 19, 2018

IRELAND U18S EARNED an impressive 1-0 win over the Netherlands at an Invitational Tournament in Spain today.

Norwich youngster Adam Idah scored the only goal for the Boys in Green with a clinical second-half finish at the Pinatar Arena.

Jim Crawford’s side had mixed fortunes before today, winning their opener 2-1 against Belgium, before losing their second match 3-1 against England.

More to follow

