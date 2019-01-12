This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garryowen dump Bateman Cup holders Lansdowne out in dramatic fashion

Liam Cronin was the hero as the Limerick club booked their place in the decider against City of Armagh.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 6:41 PM
14 minutes ago 385 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437293
Garryowen are through to the Bateman Cup final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Garryowen are through to the Bateman Cup final.
Garryowen are through to the Bateman Cup final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Garryowen 14 

Lansdowne 12

LANSDOWNE’S BATEMAN CUP title defence was ended in dramatic fashion at Dooradoyle this afternoon as Liam Cronin’s 79th-minute try earned Garryowen a gritty 14-12 semi-final win and a place in April’s decider.

The hooker’s decisive late score completed a memorable weekend for the Cronin brothers with Ireland hooker Sean touching down in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Toulouse, Munster scrum-half recruit Neil notching a try in the Munster ‘A’ team’s defeat of Leinster ‘A’, and Liam emerging as Garryowen’s match-winner.

The Light Blues, who had lost last week’s Munster Senior Cup final to Cork Constitution, showed their mettle in what was a closely-fought semi-final throughout. Both Garryowen and Lansdowne were missing players due to that ‘A’ interprovincial game on Friday, but penalties from Scott Deasy after 27 and 30 minutes had the visitors leading 6-3 at half-time.

Deasy added his third successful penalty, six minutes after the break, yet his opposite number, Ireland Under-20 hopeful Ben Healy, matched that tally with well-struck kicks after 49 and 55 minutes. In dull conditions and amid some long forwards-dominated exchanges, Deasy nudged Lansdowne back in front with 12 minutes remaining.

Garryowen had been the last team to beat Lansdowne in league or cup action, with a late Sean Rennison seeing them triumph 17-14 at Dooradoyle in mid-October. Mike Ruddock’s men have strung together seven league wins in a row since then, but Conan Doyle’s charges foiled them again with a stirring late finish.

Off a solid scrum platform five metres out, the Limerick outfit moved the ball left towards the posts and then slickly swung it back to the right where David McCarthy sent the lurking Cronin crashing over in the corner for the match-winning try. Garryowen now have the opportunity to win their second Bateman Cup following on from their 2012 title win.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Daniel Hurley, Peadar Collins, David McCarthy, Cian O’Shea; Ben Healy, Rob Guerin; Niall Horan, Liam Cronin, Andrew Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Tim Ferguson, Diarmuid Barron, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Mike O’Donnell, David Canny, Scott Leahy, Steven Atkinson, Jamie Gavin, Shane Brosnahan, Andrew O’Byrne.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Mark O’Keeffe, Conor Murphy, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, Tim Murphy; Denis Coulson, James Rael, Ian Prendiville, Willie Earle, Jack O’Sullivan, Tom Murphy, Conor Fenlon, Aaron Conneely.

Replacements: JJ Earle, Martin Mulhall, Greg McGrath, Conall O’Brien, Alan Bennie, Liam O’Sullivan, Barry Goulding.

City of Armagh 29

Buccaneers 13

It will be a novel pairing in the final after City of Armagh ran in four tries to overcome Buccaneers 29-13 and claim their first-ever semi-final victory in the prestigious All-Ireland Cup competition, which was first contested in 1922 and revived by the IRFU in 2011.

There have been no Ulster winners of the Bateman Cup since Queen’s University in 1937.

Armagh winger Andrew Willis took a great line to cut past two defenders and run in the opening try in front of a large Palace Grounds crowd.

That 20th-minute converted score, adding to a Cormac Fox penalty, had the hosts 10-6 to the good at half-time. Buccs improved in the second quarter with Michael Hanley kicking penalties in the 32nd and 38th minutes.

The Pirates were right in contention until sustained pressure led to Armagh centre Evin Crummie scoring a well-worked 58th-minute try. A terrific run by Neil Faloon, right from the restart, saw the supporting Jonny Morton touch down to make it 24-6 to Willie Faloon’s men, who had lost 20-13 to Cork Constitution at this stage last season.

Busy winger Rory O’Connor got over in the corner to open Buccs’ try account and give them a timely boost, only for a forwards-inspired 78th-minute effort from number eight Faloon to seal the deal for Armagh against their Division 1B rivals.

Faloon’s well-drilled outfit also have the Ulster Senior Cup final against Ballymena — scheduled for Friday 8 February at Kingspan Stadium — to look forward to.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Evin Crummie, Jonny Pollock, Ryan Purvis; Cormac Fox, Harry Doyle; Paul Mullen, Andrew Smyth, Phillip Fletcher, Peter Starrett, Josh McKinley, James Hanna, Robbie Whitten (capt), Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Oisean Mickerman, Jonny Morton, Gareth McNeice, James Morton, Gareth Treanor, Chris Cousins, Matthew Reaney.

BUCCANEERS: Callum Boland; Thomas McGann, Shane Layden (capt), Kieran Joyce, Rory O’Connor; Michael Hanley, Frankie Hopkins; Conan O’Donnell, John Sutton, Liam Winnett, Ruairi Byrne, Torin Rensford, Fergus Galvin, Owen Treacy, Evan Galvin.

Replacements: Harry O’Reilly, Rory Grenham, Sean O’Connell, Gerard Fallon, Dean McMahon, Ross Murphy-Sweeney. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    LEINSTER
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton
    Shane Long scores first goal in 279 days while Jeff Hendrick nabs two assists
    Salah on target as Liverpool see off Brighton to stay top of the Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie