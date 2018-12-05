Dublin bowler wins first ever Irish medal at World Championships in Hong Kong

DUBLINER CHRISTOPHER SLOAN became the first Irish bowler to win a medal at the World Bowling Championships in Hong Kong this morning, finishing in third place.

The 24-year-old from Swords defeated defending world champion, Francois Lavoie of Canada overnight, beating him two games to one in a best-of-three format to earn a quarter-final spot.

Dubliner Christopher Sloan on the podium.

He then defeated Korean bowler Seonghoi Koo by the same margin to set up a semi-final against American Kyle Troupe, securing a bronze medal in the process.

It was the American who advanced to the final this morning, however, after winning two tight games against Sloan and ultimately came second in the final to the Canadian Mitch Hupe.

The tournament is held every 4 years and this year there was 265 players competing, representing 46 nations.

