Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Superb strikes from Irish duo among Scotland's Goal of the Month contenders

Alan Power and Aidan Keena are in contention for the award thanks to their goals in October.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 12:04 PM
16 minutes ago 186 Views No Comments
Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power and Aidan Keena of Hearts, who's currently on loan at Dunfermline.
Image: PA Images/Heart of Midlothian FC
Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power and Aidan Keena of Hearts, who's currently on loan at Dunfermline.
Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power and Aidan Keena of Hearts, who's currently on loan at Dunfermline.
Image: PA Images/Heart of Midlothian FC

TWO IRISHMEN HAVE been nominated for the Goal of the Month award in Scotland.

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power and Dunfermline Athletic striker Aidan Keena are among the eight nominees for the SPFL award for October.

Power’s 20-yard strike brought Kilmarnock back on level terms in their 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over St Mirren.

It was a first Kilmarnock goal for the 30-year-old Dubliner, who moved to Scotland from Lincoln City ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Keena is currently on loan at Dunfermline from Hearts. The 19-year-old has also been in Scotland since the summer of 2017, having been signed by Hearts from St Patrick’s Athletic.

A native of Westmeath, Keena marked his first Dunfermline start in the Scottish Championship by scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the second of which was a stunning long-range effort.

The other contenders for the award are Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston), Andy Jackson (Brechin City), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Kevin Smith (East Fife), Ryan Christie (Celtic) and James Wilson (Aberdeen).

