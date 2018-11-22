This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th

The Eagles have won 10 of their 11 games so far this year.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,198 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4354210

WHILE THE US Eagles’ historic win over Scotland in June brought them deserved attention, they have otherwise been going under the radar in putting together an excellent 2018.

Although Gary Gold’s side lost to the Māori All Blacks in Chicago three weekends ago, they have won all 10 of their other games this year, including a ‘Grand Slam’ of the Americas Rugby Championship in February and March. 

TX: Rugby 2018 - USA vs Scotland Men's Rugby USA supporters celebrate their June win over Scotland. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It would be a major shock if they beat Ireland on Saturday, of course, but it is positive for rugby that the US are making steady progress and now find themselves in a best-ever World Rugby ranking of 13th.

Victories against Samoa in San Sebastián and Romania in Bucharest over the past fortnight have shifted them to that new height but there is a determination within Gold’s squad to maintain the upward curve.

There is a strong Irish influence within the US squad, with former Ireland Women and St. Michael’s coach Greg McWilliams leading their attack, while Ireland natives John Quill, Dylan Fawsitt and Paul Mullen are part of the squad.

“I forgot how wet it is here all of the time!” said Youghal man Quill at the Eagles’ team hotel in Killiney yesterday. “It’s different to California and Colorado but it’s nice to be back and I’m looking forward to my family being at the game.”

The US were missing a chunk of their leading players for the Māori clash at the start of this month, but with those men back in harness for the 30-29 win over Samoa and last weekend’s 31-5 victory over Romania, Gold’s side have shown what they’re capable of.

“We got the result we were looking for against Samoa even if we probably didn’t perform the way we wanted to,” said Quill. “That’s the problem when you’re looking for cohesion and you only have a week after all the guys came back in.

“We kicked on at the weekend against Romania. We don’t miss being in Romania, that’s for sure. It’s not easy and they don’t make it easy for you! We got the result and we’re moving in the direction we want to go.

“It’s a massive ask this weekend against Ireland. It’s a changed squad obviously, but it’s something we’re looking forward to.”

John Quill Youghal man John Quill at the USA team hotel in Killiney. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Quill, a former Ireland underage international and Munster A player, is set to play against a number of “familiar faces” this weekend, including fellow Dolphin RFC man Niall Scannell.

The home supporters are perhaps less likely to be familiar with this USA team that Argentina and the All Blacks, although there are quality players throughout even in the injury-enforced absence of AJ MacGinty.

Number eight Cam Dolan, formerly of Cardiff Blues, has been in fine form, while Samu Manoa – currently with Cardiff Blues – makes a return to the Eagles’ bench this weekend. 

Meanwhile, powerful centre Paul Lasike is a huge threat in midfield.

The New Zealand native spent two seasons with NFL outfit Chicago Bears, having initially moved to the US on a rugby scholarship before a switch into American football that led to 10 appearances for the Bears in 2016.

He switched back to rugby in 2017, however, and has been fast-tracked into the US set-up, showing his class this year and earning a move to English Premiership side Harlequins.

“Paul has been a missing piece for USA Rugby for while, that kind of centre with experience in New Zealand and just his stature, his physical nature,” said Quill.

“He’s playing in the Premiership now obviously and he’s just a piece of the puzzle that, for a long time, we’ve missed. We’re able to build on that and add it to our repertoire.”

Paul Lasike Centre Paul Lasike is a danger man for the US. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ireland’s midfield will need to be wary, but Joe Schmidt’s team will be strong favourites to wrap up their November series with a fourth win from four.

The Eagles, for their part, are out to cause an upset in what is an ideal way to finish a superb 2018.

“Just staying in the fight,” said Quill when asked what the US need to do to compete with Ireland.

“With these guys, you see them put phase after phase after phase together and they don’t cough up ball easily. That’s in their DNA, they like to keep ball, keep pressure on. It’s that type of thing, playing for 80 minutes.

“We’re not going to have a minute off this weekend if we want to be in with any shout of getting a result.

“It’s not a bad way to cap the year off. It’s a challenge we want to get on every tour. The fact that it comes on the end of the year is a decent time for us to measure ourselves up a little bit.”

Further down the line, the US will have a demanding challenge at next year’s World Cup, with England, France, Argentina and Tonga awaiting in Pool C.

But after hitting 13th in the world, Quill and co. are determined to continue their rise.

“That’s a milestone for us,” said the Cork man. “It’s a place where we feel we deserve to be and have deserved to be for a while.

“It’s something we want to keep growing and we have higher targets.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    Hughton dismisses link to vacant Ireland job but Big Sam declares his interest
    USA
    'I've beaten myself up enough': Schmidt coy on future plans as he plans for Sunday decision
    'I've beaten myself up enough': Schmidt coy on future plans as he plans for Sunday decision
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    Schmidt to give Ireland's wider squad opportunities against the USA
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie