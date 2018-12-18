Irish players progress in World Darts Championship

Steve Lennon during day six of the William Hill World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace.

THERE WAS GOOD news for the Irish players competing in the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London today.

Carlow native Steve Lennon progressed 3-0 at the expense of Australia’s James Bailey and will come up against Englishman Alan Norris in the second round on Thursday.

There was good news too for Derry’s Daryl Gurney, as the world number five overcame England’s Ross Smith 3-0 in a comfortable second-round victory to set up a contest with Wales’ Jamie Lewis on Saturday.

It’s been a positive start to the tournament from an Irish perspective, with Limerick’s William O’Connor overcoming Holland’s Yordi Meeuwisse 3-0 in the first round on Sunday.

32-year-old O’Connor will face England’s James Wilson on Wednesday.

In addition, Enniskillen native Brendan Dolan also faces England’s Joe Cullen tomorrow, having overcome Yuanjun Liu of China in the first round at the weekend.

