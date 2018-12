January: Connacht legend John Muldoon announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2017/18 season. How many Ireland caps did the number eight win? Inpho 1 2

3 4

February: Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a sensational last-gasp win in Paris. How many championship points did Joe Schmidt's team finish on as they claimed Grand Slam glory? Inpho 24 25

26 27

March: Jacob Stockdale was named Six Nations player of the championship after scoring a record-breaking seven tries. Which team did he not score against? Inpho Wales France

Scotland Italy

April: Leinster's Champions Cup challenge gathered momentum as they dumped holders Saracens out at the quarter-final stage. Who was the last team to beat the province at the Aviva Stadium? Inpho Northampton Saints Scarlets

Exeter Chiefs Toulon

May: Munster's season came to an agonising end with a one-point Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster at the RDS. When did Johann van Graan's side last win a trophy? Inpho 2010 2011

2012 2013

June: The Ireland men's sevens team made history in London by winning bronze in their first World Rugby Sevens Series appearance. Who scored the last-minute try to beat England in the bronze medal final? Inpho Inpho Jordan Conroy Inpho Billy Dardis

Inpho Hugo Keenan Inpho Harry McNulty

July: After Ireland's famous series win Down Under, Schmidt's side passed the 90-point mark in the World Rugby rankings for the first time as they sat in second place. Where were they ranked when the Kiwi took over in November 2013? Inpho 5th 6th

7th 8th

August: Ronan O'Gara was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame at a ceremony in London. Which one of these Irish legends has not yet been bestowed with the honour? Inpho Jack Kyle Keith Wood

Paul O'Connell Brian O'Driscoll

September: The IRFU's women's inter-pros was moved to earlier in the season in 2018, but who emerged as winners this year? Inpho Leinster Munster

Connacht Ulster

October: Ulster's Will Addison was named in Ireland's Autumn Tests squad after an impressive start to life in Belfast. Which England club did he leave to join the northern province? Inpho Harlequins Sale Sharks

Gloucester Newcastle Falcons

November: Ireland recorded a historic first home win over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium, but who won the man of the match award that night? Inpho Inpho Johnny Sexton Inpho Jacob Stockdale

Inpho James Ryan Inpho Peter O'Mahony

December: Joe Schmidt announced his decision to stand down as head coach after next year's World Cup in Japan. What is his win percentage in charge of Ireland? Inpho 54% 64%

74% 84%