O'Rourke and Smith move to within two wins of the medals at Women's World Boxing Champs

O'Rourke, red: dominant in her preliminary round fight this morning.

AOIFE O’ROURKE SET up a Celtic clash in the middleweight division with a dominant performance at the Women’s World Boxing Championships this morning.

O’Rourke — who won European silver at U22 level earlier this year — was a cut above her opponent Ya-Chu Yang of Chinese Taipei.

The Roscommon fighter controlled all three rounds in New Delhi, forcing Yang into two standing counts on her way to a unanimous 5:0 verdict from the judges.

But O’Rourke is set to face a much sterner test when she returns to the ring on Sunday morning, where she will face the reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lauren Price of Wales in the last 16.

Earlier, Ceire Smith booked her place in the last 16 of the flyweight division as she beat Gabriela Dimitrova of Bulgaria 3:2.

Smith is also back in action in Sunday’s first session where she faces Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki for a place in the quarter-finals.

