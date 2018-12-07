This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?

Man United are already 16 points behind rivals City, while a top-four spot is looking increasingly improbable.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 7 Dec 2018, 5:09 PM
32 minutes ago 820 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4382256
Mourinho and Paul Pogba have not always seen eye to eye during their time together at Man United.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Mourinho and Paul Pogba have not always seen eye to eye during their time together at Man United.
Mourinho and Paul Pogba have not always seen eye to eye during their time together at Man United.
Image: Imago/PA Images

JOSE MOURINHO IS trying to put a brave public face on Man United’s woes.

He seemingly backtracked on reported comments from last week in which he suggested it would require a “miracle” for the club to finish in one of the coveted top-four Premier League spots come the end of the season.

Yet everyone can see that not all is well at Old Trafford.

There have been occasions where the Red Devils have shown impressive resilience this season — the 2-1 defeat of Juventus in Turin springs to mind.

There have been other instances where United have produced decent displays in standalone games — the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and even the midweek clash with Arsenal contained some positives, notwithstanding the defensive mistakes evident in both matches. The 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle back in October was the type of thriller that crowds at Old Trafford have become unaccustomed to since Alex Ferguson’s departure as manager in May 2013.

Yet too often, Man United have simply failed to the perform to the required standard for a club of such magnitude.

The Red Devils have played 15 Premier League fixtures this season and dropped points in nine of them.

Even lower-half teams, such as Southampton, Crystal Palace and Wolves, have denied Jose Mourinho’s men a much-needed win.

Thus far, the embattled United manager has seemingly blamed everyone but himself. He has continually suggested the players are the problem.

After last week’s Southampton setback, the manager’s remarked “simplicity is genius,” which appeared to be a dig at Paul Pogba, whose indulgent play in midfield contributed to a poor all-round team performance.

Subsequently, it emerged that Mourinho had branded Pogba a “virus” afterwards in front of the players in the dressing room and accused him of letting the club’s fans down.

Unsurprisingly, the World Cup winner was consequently on the bench for the following midweek clash with Arsenal.

Though the French star came on as a substitute against the North London outfit, it seems hard to believe the pair’s relationship is not irreparably damaged at this stage.

Meanwhile, the fact that Mourinho’s comments were leaked to the media is a clear sign of the manager’s lack of control over elements of the dressing room.

It seems highly likely now that at least one of Pogba or Mourinho will depart the club sooner rather than later.

Both individuals have performed ineptly at their respective tasks, so neither could really argue if they were shown the door.

While Pogba’s poor attitude and underwhelming displays in recent times won’t have won him many fans, the manager must certainly bear some responsibility for the difficult situation the club is in, regardless of his protestations about the players’ inadequacies.

Even Mourinho’s most ardent supporters will struggle to deny that his tactics have been less than successful.

The club have regularly been bottom of the sprint stats in the Premier League, whereas the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea usually appear near the top of the list. Whether United’s players are ignoring demands to work hard or they are instructed to sprint infrequently, neither possibility reflects well on Mourinho.

Moreover, the number of changes that have been made reflects the disharmony and lack of consistency shown by the club — the 46 alterations to Mourinho’s starting XI is more than any other Premier League side this season.

In addition, the 55-year-old coach’s tendency to berate players in the glare of the media spotlight, presumably to get more out of them ultimately, is a highly questionable approach.

The likes of Pogba, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have all been criticised publicly, and the evidence on the pitch would suggest the impact of these words has been negative.

This style may have worked for Brian Clough 40 years ago, when players had far less power than they do now. It likely even succeeded during the early days of Mourinho’s time as manager, where he publicly derided Chelsea stars Joe Cole and Ricardo Carvalho among others, amid an era where footballers’ old-school attitude meant they were arguably less inclined to take such chastisement to heart.

Yet the game has changed irrevocably in the intervening years since that golden era at Stamford Bridge.

Most worryingly of all is Man United’s dire style of football. As Sky analyst Gary Neville has pointed out, they play in “moments” rather than demonstrating the fluency and technical ability invariably expected of Red Devils teams.

Of course, even Alex Ferguson was not immune from sticking Phil Jones in midfield and adopting an overtly cautious approach in big games, but even against struggling sides this season, the Old Trafford outfit have struggled to keep the ball and rarely attacked with great conviction.

Mourinho actually played good, attacking football at times during his Chelsea days, particularly when he had Damien Duff and Arjen Robben either side of Didier Drogba.

But the Portuguese manager is at heart a pragmatist, who by the latter half of his first Blues reign, was being accused of playing football infamously compared to “s**t on a stick” by ex-Real Madrid coach and World Cup winner Jorge Valdano .

While this philosophy has served Mourinho very well more often than not, in a Premier League in which goals are being scored with more frequency than ever, and the top teams, such as Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham are embracing exciting, fast-paced, attacking football, the Red Devils boss and his expensively assembled squad are looking increasingly outdated and out of their depth.

All Premier League matches kick off at 3pm unless stated otherwise:

Saturday:

Bournemouth v Liverpool (12.30)
Arsenal v Huddersfield
Burnley v Brighton
Cardiff v Southampton
Man United v Fulham
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Man City (17.30)
Leicester v Tottenham (19.45)

Sunday:

Newcastle v Wolves (16.00)

Monday:

Everton v Watford (20.00)

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    ARSENAL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    FOOTBALL
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on €28 million Tottenham move
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie