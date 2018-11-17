This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Koroibete's double downs Italy as Wallabies get back to winning ways

Conor O'Shea's Italy struggled to contain the visitors in Padova.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,763 Views No Comments
Koroibete celebrates his first try.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Koroibete celebrates his first try.
Koroibete celebrates his first try.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

MARIKA KOROIBETE’S DOUBLE ensured Australia bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Wales with a comfortable 26-7 victory over Italy in Padova.

Koroibete crossed twice in the opening 40 minutes on Saturday as the Wallabies maintained their 100% record against the Azzurri.

Taniela Tupou opened up a 21-point advantage early in the second half, with Mattia Bellini grabbing a consolation for the hosts.

Second-half substitutions disrupted the flow but Australia were able to keep a string of Italian attacks at bay, Will Genia’s late score setting them up nicely for next weekend’s trip to Twickenham to face England.

Italy made a strong start and thought they had two tries in the opening 15 minutes, but both were disallowed by the TMO.

Jayden Hayward’s early break and chip found Braam Steyn on the right and although the number eight got the ball down in the corner, his foot was in touch after a great tackle from Michael Hooper.

An Australian mistake allowed Tito Tebaldi to race through to score after 14 minutes, the scrum-half intercepting Jake Gordon’s loose pass from a line-out, but that too was ruled out, this time for offside.

Slowly Australia found their rhythm and 10 minutes before the break their pressure told as Samu Kerevi’s break opened up the Italian defence, and a quick interchange between Adam Ashley-Cooper and David Pocock put Koroibete in under the posts.

Italy Australia Rugby Union Israel Folau in action this afternoon. Source: Luca Bruno

Matt Toomua kicked the extras and he was on target six minutes later after Koroibete scored his second, the winger taking an offload from Ashley-Cooper to double his tally.

A third Wallabies try came soon after the restart as Australia recycled the ball superbly after Gordon, Folau Fainga’a and Toomua had combined.

The second phase saw Tupou and Jack Dempsey link up before the former powered over from close range, the TMO awarding the score after lengthy deliberation.

Another Australian mistake allowed Bellini to get Italy on the board, the winger pouncing on some loose handling to race away.

Pocock’s substitution for a potential concussion and Scott Sio’s trip to the sin bin soured the closing 25 minutes for the visitors, but replacement Genia added some late gloss as Italy slumped to an eighth defeat of 2018.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

