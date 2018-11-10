This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italy silence cull call with four-try win over Georgia

Conor O’Shea’s men bounced back from last week’s drubbing against Ireland to beat their closest-ranked rivals.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,057 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4333112
Ialy's Luca Sperandio jumps for the ball in Florience.
Image: Claudio Giovannini
Ialy's Luca Sperandio jumps for the ball in Florience.
Ialy's Luca Sperandio jumps for the ball in Florience.
Image: Claudio Giovannini

Italy 28

Georgia 17

ITALY WENT A long way to silencing calls for them to be replaced in the Six Nations today by inflicting a convincing four-try win over rivals Georgia.

The Azzurri, ranked 14th in the world and one place behind the Lelos, have been part of the premier European competition since 2000. Georgia’s case for promotion to the top-tier tournament has been based on their consistent dominance of Rugby Europe competitions and increasingly competitive showings in one-off Tests and  World Cups.

They were unable to showcase that sort of impressive form in Italy today, however, as Conor O’Shea’s side overcame the early setback of a try from centre Tamaz Mchedlidze to power to victory thanks to tries from Michele Campagnaro, Mattia Bellini, Simone Ferrari and Tommy Allan.

Campagnaro ran in Italy’s opening try in the 20th minute to edge the hosts into the lead and after Allan extended the lead with a penalty awarded after a sin-bin for Giorgi Tsutskeridze, Zebre wing Bellini crossed the whitewash to give Italy am 18-7 half-time lead.

Ferrari ensured O’Shea’s men pulled further clear just three minutes after the restart and the Test was all but settled by the hour mark after Allan had grounded a fourth try for the intense Italians.

There was still a glimmer of a fightback to be quashed as Georgia continued to trust in their forward power and forced a penalty try along with a sin-bin for Tommaso Benvenuti.

This latest iteration of Italy, however, do not automatically wilt late on in international contests and the hosts regained control to maintain the 11-point cushion through to the finish in Florence and ensure that they will swap places with Georgia when the world rankings are updated.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Italy silence cull call with four-try win over Georgia
    Italy silence cull call with four-try win over Georgia
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Johnny doesn't play bad games, his 7/10 is a poor game'
    FOOTBALL
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    IRELAND
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    ARGENTINA
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie