This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italian debut for ex-England U20 forward as Parisse gets set to break BOD's record

The Italy side to face Scotland on Saturday has been named.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 3:10 PM
27 minutes ago 987 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4470088
David Sisi tackled by Tadhg Furlong while playing for Zebre against Leinster back in April.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
David Sisi tackled by Tadhg Furlong while playing for Zebre against Leinster back in April.
David Sisi tackled by Tadhg Furlong while playing for Zebre against Leinster back in April.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAVID SISI IS the sole debutant in Conor O’Shea’s Italy side for their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

The German-born former England U20 player will partner Dean Budd in the Italian second row for this weekend’s game at Murrayfield.

Sisi, who joined Zebre from Bath in 2017, qualifies to play for Italy via his grandparents. He’s also eligible to represent Saturday’s opponents as his father was born in Scotland. The 25-year-old, whose mother is English, came through the London Irish academy.

The Italy team will be captained by Sergio Parisse. It will be a record-breaking outing for the Stade Francais number eight, who will surpass Brian O’Driscoll’s tally of 65 Six Nations appearances to earn his 135th international cap in total.

Irish-born out-half Ian McKinley, who could win his fifth Italy cap, is on the bench.

Italy (v Scotland):

15. Jayden Hayward (Benetton)
14. Angelo Esposito (Benetton)
13. Luca Morisi (Benetton)
12. Tommaso Castello (Zebre)
11. Michele Campagnaro (Wasps)
10. Tommaso Allan (Benetton)
9. Tito Tebaldi (Benetton)

8. Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais — captain)
7. Abraham Steyn (Benetton)
6. Sebastian Negri (Benetton)
5. Dean Budd (Benetton)
4. David Sisi (Zebre)
3. Simone Ferrari (Benetton)
2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse)
1. Andrea Lovotti (Zebre)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi (Benetton)
17. Cherif Traore (Benetton)
18. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)
19. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)
20. Jimmy Tuivati (Zebre)
21. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre)
22. Ian McKinley (Benetton)
23. Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Spanish authorities re-open investigation into claims that Eric Abidal was given trafficked liver
    Arsenal secure services of Barcelona midfielder Suarez on loan for the rest of the season
    FOOTBALL
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    IRELAND
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Henshaw displaces Kearney, O'Brien on the bench as Ireland open Six Nations defence against England
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie