Italian debut for ex-England U20 forward as Parisse gets set to break BOD's record

David Sisi tackled by Tadhg Furlong while playing for Zebre against Leinster back in April.

DAVID SISI IS the sole debutant in Conor O’Shea’s Italy side for their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

The German-born former England U20 player will partner Dean Budd in the Italian second row for this weekend’s game at Murrayfield.

Sisi, who joined Zebre from Bath in 2017, qualifies to play for Italy via his grandparents. He’s also eligible to represent Saturday’s opponents as his father was born in Scotland. The 25-year-old, whose mother is English, came through the London Irish academy.

The Italy team will be captained by Sergio Parisse. It will be a record-breaking outing for the Stade Francais number eight, who will surpass Brian O’Driscoll’s tally of 65 Six Nations appearances to earn his 135th international cap in total.

Irish-born out-half Ian McKinley, who could win his fifth Italy cap, is on the bench.

Italy (v Scotland):

15. Jayden Hayward (Benetton)

14. Angelo Esposito (Benetton)

13. Luca Morisi (Benetton)

12. Tommaso Castello (Zebre)

11. Michele Campagnaro (Wasps)

10. Tommaso Allan (Benetton)

9. Tito Tebaldi (Benetton)

8. Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais — captain)

7. Abraham Steyn (Benetton)

6. Sebastian Negri (Benetton)

5. Dean Budd (Benetton)

4. David Sisi (Zebre)

3. Simone Ferrari (Benetton)

2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse)

1. Andrea Lovotti (Zebre)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi (Benetton)

17. Cherif Traore (Benetton)

18. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)

19. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)

20. Jimmy Tuivati (Zebre)

21. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre)

22. Ian McKinley (Benetton)

23. Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)

