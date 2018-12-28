This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 December, 2018
Ex-United defender Stam takes charge at Eredivisie strugglers

Jaap Stam has taken over at PEC Zwolle, who are battling to avoid relegation.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Dec 2018, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,308 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4416423
Former Reading boss Jaap Stam is now in charge at PEC Zwolle.
DUTCH STRUGGLERS PEC Zwolle have announced the appointment of Jaap Stam as the club’s new head coach on an 18-month deal.

Former Reading boss Stam takes charge after the departure of John van ‘t Schip with the club battling to avoid relegation from the Eredivisie.

The move represents a homecoming for Stam, who started his playing career at the club before going on to star for Manchester United and Netherlands.

“PEC Zwolle is a club close to my heart and it feels good to be back,” Stam told the club’s official website.

“I have been following the club in recent years and it is nice to see what kind of development has been made.

“I see it as a wonderful challenge to make the next year and a half a success, starting with the second half of the season.”

Stam led Reading to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the club, but was sacked in March.

His first competitive game in charge of Zwolle will come at home to Feyenoord on January 19.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

The42 Team

