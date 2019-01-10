This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're well able to match any Pro14 team,' says Carty as he targets a higher grade of European rugby

The in-form out-half has sampled two runs through the Champions Cup pool stage and wants to double that during his new contract.

By John Fallon Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 9:19 AM
48 minutes ago 814 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4432550
Carty breaks away to score a late try against Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Carty breaks away to score a late try against Munster.
Carty breaks away to score a late try against Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GETTING BACK INTO the Heineken Champions Cup is top of Jack Carty’s list of priorities after pledging his future to Connacht for the next two seasons.

He got a taste of Europe’s premier event in his breakthrough season in 2014 with runs against Zebre and Saracens. But Connacht have only made it back to the top table once since then.

Carty, having taken over from the departed AJ MacGinty, was first choice out-half in the 2016-17 campaign when Connacht failed to come out of the pool against Wasps, Toulouse and Zebre.

This is the second year in a row that they have been confined to the Challenge Cup and ahead of a home meeting with Sale Sharks on Saturday the goal is to rejoin the elite.

They have competed in the Champions Cup four times, the first three by virtue of Leinster’s success. But three years ago they made it on their own steam on the way to their historic Pro12 title. Just as was the case in that terrific season, the prime aim after narrow losses to Munster and Leinster is sealing a Champions Cup spot.

“First and foremost there is that, the year we won the Pro12 we (set out to) qualify for that. And once we got that, we had to reset our goals.

That is what we are looking at at the moment. But especially after playing this period at Christmas and even in September you can see we are well able to match any of the teams in both conferences. It really comes down to how you play on the day. Initially there will be that and once we do that then we can reset our goals.”

Carty missed out on that march to title glory after rupturing his spleen during a February holiday, but he knows that anything is possible once a team builds up a head of steam.

“That’s something that is always in the back of my head,” he says, “but that’s way back in the past. I am just concentrating on this run, three massive games ahead, and so were the three before but nearly every game now is important in terms of how tight the conference is.”

It remains to be seen if he will be facing MacGinty at the Sportsground this weekend — the Dublin native missed the initial clash in October at the AJ Bell Stadium with shoulder surgery which has kept him out since — but Carty knows they will need a big display.

Sale’s surprise loss at home to Bordeaux, having hammered the French side away the previous week, has opened up the pool with Saturday’s winners in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Jack Carty Carty in training at the Sportsground this week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“You look at the names on paper, we would have watched James O’Connor playing Super Rugby, they have Faf de Klerk who is obviously world nominated player of the year, I don’t know if AJ MacGinty will be back but it would be nice to play against him.

“They have quality all over the pitch. They have English internationals so I think it will be a real test for us as the weekend gone was. It’s just about having real clarity in what we are trying to do.”

He has been in superb form all season and inking a new two-year deal didn’t require much thought for the 26-year old who came through the system at the Sportsground.

“It was a no-brainer given the ambition of the club, the players around me and you see the facilities that are being talked about, the brand of rugby that we are playing and then the performances that we have given this year.

“I was delighted to get it done as early as I could and really excited for the next two years,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was a further boost for Connacht yesterday when international lock Ultan Dillane also signed a new two-year deal.

The 25-year old, capped for the first time two years ago, has made 73 appearances since his debut in December 2014.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie