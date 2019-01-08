Excellent business by Connacht as in-form Carty signs contract extension

CONNACHT HAVE MOVED to secure the long-term services of Jack Carty, with the in-form out-half today signing a new two-year contract extension with his native province.

Carty’s deal will see him remain under contract at the Galway Sportsground until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Carty has been in excellent form this season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

News of the 26-year-old’s commitment is a welcome boost for Connacht after it was confirmed by the province today that winger Cian Kelleher will leave at the end of the current season, ahead of a reported return to Leinster.

Carty has been in excellent form for Andy Friend’s side this term, establishing himself as a key player for Connacht in the pivot position, as evidenced with his man of the match display against Leinster at the RDS before Christmas.

In his 13 Pro14 appearances this season, Carty has scored 109 points — including two tries — making him the second highest points scorer in the league, while featuring in two of Connacht’s Challenge Cup pool games.

“I am hugely proud that as a Connacht man I have come through the grassroots structures in the province and gone on to play professional rugby,” the Roscommon native, who has played over 100 times for the province, said.

I have a great support network in rugby and away from the game and I am very grateful for the guidance they show me. Connacht is an exciting place to be at the moment both on and off the field and we are extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the coming seasons. I look forward to contributing to those plans.

Head coach Friend added: “Jack is a product of the outstanding work being done at club and schools’ level throughout the province and within the Connacht academy. He is an example of what our Grassroots to Green Shirts Vision represents. He will continue to be an important player for the province in the seasons ahead.”

Meanwhile, Connacht have announced a limited number of tickets remain for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash against Sale Sharks [KO 3pm] at the Sportsground, as support for Friend’s side continues to swell.

Having recorded back-to-back December wins over Perpignan, Connacht’s fate is in their own hands and victory over the Premiership visitors on Saturday would boost their chances of qualifying for a home quarter-final.

The province go into the round five game three points behind Pool 3 leaders Sale, before rounding off their pool campaign with a trip to face Bordeaux a week on Friday.

