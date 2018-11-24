This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA

Darren Sweetnam’s back and Will Addison’s HIA are also causes for concern as players return to their provinces.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 10:50 PM
Conan celebrates his try with Cian Healy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Aviva Stadium

LEINSTER NUMBER EIGHT Jack Conan will be among his province’s injury worries after suffering a ‘jolt’ to the shoulder during Ireland’s 57-14 win over the USA.

The back row looked uncomfortable as he was replaced by Josh van der Flier 13 minutes from full-time and the live broadcast picked him up wearing a sling while nursing the injury on the bench.

“They’re probably going to have a look at that and get a picture of it tomorrow. Once he’s been through the scanner they’ll have a better idea,” said head coach Joe Schmidt post-match.

“He’s relatively comfortable in the changing room now, so that’s a good sign, but he was given a decent jolt. So time will tell. Once he’s been through the scanner we’ll know more.”

The first man called ashore in Ireland’s closing November Test was Darren Sweetnam. Schmidt reported a tight back muscle as the cause for a back-line reshuffle that pushed Joey Carbery to fullback while Ross Byrne stepped in to steer the game from out-half.

“He was struggling to run,” Schmidt said of the Munster wing.

“He’s tough, Darren, and tried to play on. But he was pretty uncomfortable and when you’re in that situation… I thought about giving Ross a decent amount of game-time tonight anyway and the way it worked out, Joey’s versatility meant we were able to move things around.”

Darren Sweetnam celebrates with Andrew Conway Sweetnam celebrates with Andrew Conway. Source: Brian Keane/INPHO

Will Addison, who was moved from fullback to wing to accommodate the two out-halves, was removed at half-time after failing a HIA. He will enter the return to play protocols, but Schmidt reported that the utility back was ‘chipper in the changing room.’

