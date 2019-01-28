This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A real pro, she's magic' - Jack Kennedy relishing Apple's Jade Saturday showdown

All eyes will be on the Irish Champion Hurdle.

By Racing Post Monday 28 Jan 2019, 6:59 PM
14 minutes ago 161 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4463928
Jack Kennedy and Apple's Jade en route to winning in December.
Jack Kennedy and Apple's Jade en route to winning in December.
Jack Kennedy and Apple's Jade en route to winning in December.

APPLE’S JADE IS such a pro and so versatile that dropping to two miles for the first time since losing to Irving in the 2016 Fighting Fifth won’t pose a problem in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle on Saturday.

That is the view of Jack Kennedy, who is licking his lips in anticipation of a brilliant book of rides at Leopardstown this weekend which also includes exciting novices, Battleoverdoyen and Vision D’honneur.

There were eyebrows raised when Gordon Elliott nominated the feature on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival as a Cheltenham prep for Apple’s Jade but Kennedy is confident she has enough speed to cope with the drop from three miles to two. 

Kennedy said: “Apple’s Jade is the perfect ride really. She is so versatile these days that I don’t actually think the trip makes any difference to her.

“She is a real pro. Her jumping is lightning quick and that will certainly help her over two miles. You could say her last two performances were the best of her career.

“I don’t really have to do anything on her, she does her own thing and I just roll along with her. She’s magic.”

For more visit the Racing Post 

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I went my own way' - Queiroz ends eight-year spell with Iran after Asian Cup exit
    'I went my own way' - Queiroz ends eight-year spell with Iran after Asian Cup exit
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    IRELAND
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye
    Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye
    Neil Warnock admits he considered retirement following Emiliano Sala disappearance
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie