'A real pro, she's magic' - Jack Kennedy relishing Apple's Jade Saturday showdown

APPLE’S JADE IS such a pro and so versatile that dropping to two miles for the first time since losing to Irving in the 2016 Fighting Fifth won’t pose a problem in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle on Saturday.

That is the view of Jack Kennedy, who is licking his lips in anticipation of a brilliant book of rides at Leopardstown this weekend which also includes exciting novices, Battleoverdoyen and Vision D’honneur.

There were eyebrows raised when Gordon Elliott nominated the feature on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival as a Cheltenham prep for Apple’s Jade but Kennedy is confident she has enough speed to cope with the drop from three miles to two.

Kennedy said: “Apple’s Jade is the perfect ride really. She is so versatile these days that I don’t actually think the trip makes any difference to her.

“She is a real pro. Her jumping is lightning quick and that will certainly help her over two miles. You could say her last two performances were the best of her career.

“I don’t really have to do anything on her, she does her own thing and I just roll along with her. She’s magic.”

