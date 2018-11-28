Blow for Munster's European rivals as Nowell suffers 'significant hamstring tear'

ENGLAND WINGER JACK Nowell is set for around eight weeks on the sidelines, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter revealed.

Nowell featured for Eddie Jones’ side against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan in November, but he withdrew from the squad with injury in the build-up to the final Test against Australia.

And Exeter — who are in Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup pool — have now confirmed that the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring tear, although Baxter expects him to recover in time to stake a claim for a place at the Six Nations.

“Jack’s got a pretty significant hamstring tear,” said Baxter. “It’s one of those injuries which is likely to be around the eight-week mark, give or take a week depending on how his rehab goes.

“Ironically, he should be back in time to fight for a place in the Six Nations!”

Nowell has made 29 appearances for England since his international debut in 2014, scoring 12 tries.

For Exeter, who face Harlequins next on Friday, Nowell will most notably miss a Champions Cup double-header against Gloucester early next month.

Exeter, currently bottom of Pool 2, travel to Thomond Park to face Munster in round six in January.

