This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster set for timely back row boost as O'Donoghue nears injury return

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since last season’s Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster.

By John Fallon Friday 25 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
12 minutes ago 109 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4457999
O'Donoghue is back in squad training after a nasty leg injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
O'Donoghue is back in squad training after a nasty leg injury.
O'Donoghue is back in squad training after a nasty leg injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE MUNSTER BACK row could be in for a timely boost as Waterford native Jack O’Donoghue nears a return from a long-term injury lay-off.

O’Donoghue suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in last season’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster at the RDS, but he has made a quicker than anticipated return to training.

The former Ireland U20 captain is not quite ready to make his comeback in tomorrow’s clash against Dragons in Wales, but according to Johann van Graan, is only a few weeks away from making a comeback. 

With CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony away on Ireland duty for the next seven weeks due to the Six Nations, and Tommy O’Donnell back on the treatment table due to a shoulder injury, the return of O’Donoghue would be a major fillip for the southern province.

“Look, he will be back soon if I can put it that way, a couple of weeks, I guess. Hopefully in the next block of games,” said van Graan.

“If you just think back to his ACL that happened at the end of May, it is literally only seven months now, so if you just look at the amount of time that guys take to get back, he is ahead of schedule, but I wouldn’t want to speculate on a specific date of return.”

The 24-year old has chalked up 93 appearances since his debut against Zebre in September 2014.

He has been capped twice at senior level, making his debut against Canada at the Aviva Stadium in the 2016 November series and picked up a second cap away to Japan the following summer.

O’Donoghue became the first Waterford native in the professional era to skipper Munster when he led them out away to Cardiff last February and is now poised to finally make his return just as the province head into the business end of the season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    IRELAND
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    CHELSEA
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie