Relive the superb Stockdale try that helped Ireland to victory over the All Blacks

Jacob Stockdale reaching over the line to score a crucial try for Ireland.

ON WHAT WAS an historic night for Irish rugby, Jacob Stockdale wowed the spectators at the Aviva Stadium with a superb individual try to help Ireland to victory over the All Blacks.

It was a first ever home win for Ireland over the world number one side with Stockdale scoring the only try of the game in emphatic style.

Ireland were just three points in front in the 47th minute when Stockdale gathered possession out wide and elected to try a chip-and-go attack.

The Ulster men found himself in a sprint for the ball with All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith, and it was Stockdale who managed to get to the ball first.

But the work wasn’t done yet as the winger had to power over the try-line with Smith trying hard to hold him up.

Stockdale got the job done and Johnny Sexton added the conversion to put Ireland 10 points clear at that stage in the game.

It was a pivotal moment as Ireland produced an inspirational performance to withstand late pressure from the All Blacks and hold on for a 16-9 win.

