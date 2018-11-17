This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Relive the superb Stockdale try that helped Ireland to victory over the All Blacks

The Ulster winger’s score was crucial as Ireland held on for a first home win over New Zealand.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 9:52 PM
22 minutes ago 792 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4345621
Jacob Stockdale reaching over the line to score a crucial try for Ireland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Jacob Stockdale reaching over the line to score a crucial try for Ireland.
Jacob Stockdale reaching over the line to score a crucial try for Ireland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ON WHAT WAS an historic night for Irish rugby, Jacob Stockdale wowed the spectators at the Aviva Stadium with a superb individual try to help Ireland to victory over the All Blacks.

It was a first ever home win for Ireland over the world number one side with Stockdale scoring the only try of the game in emphatic style.

Ireland were just three points in front in the 47th minute when Stockdale gathered possession out wide and elected to try a chip-and-go attack.

The Ulster men found himself in a sprint for the ball with All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith, and it was Stockdale who managed to get to the ball first.

But the work wasn’t done yet as the winger had to power over the try-line with Smith trying hard to hold him up.

Stockdale got the job done and Johnny Sexton added the conversion to put Ireland 10 points clear at that stage in the game.

It was a pivotal moment as Ireland produced an inspirational performance to withstand late pressure from the All Blacks and hold on for a 16-9 win.

