Jacob Stockdale has scored 17 tries over the course of 2018 (so far). All were worth five points to either Ireland or Ulster, but some meant more than others.

Can you identify the unlucky opponents conceding against the force of nature from Newtownstewart.

Easy one to start: Who is Stockdale scoring against for Ireland here? Scotland New Zealand

France England Who is sliding Jacob Stockdale celebrating a try against here? Argentina New Zealand

France England Who has let Stockdale slip under the posts? Scotland Italy

Argentina USA This intercept relieved a lot of pressure. Who did Stockdale punish? France Wales

Argentina Italy A little tougher now, away from the international scene. Who did Stockdale help Ulster to beat with this try? Wasps Ospreys

La Rochelle Leinster This was Stockdale's first try of 2018, can you identify the opponent? Leicester Leinster

Ospreys Connacht Back in Europe, back over the try-line against which Champions Cup pool rival? Leicester Scarlets

Wasps Racing 92 Here's a reverse angle of Stockdale's last try of the 2017/18 season. Tell us what we want to know. Munster Connacht

Glasgow Ospreys How about this one? La Rochelle Harlequins

Leicester Racing 92 Go on so, one more from the international collection. Who did he help run up a big score against here? Italy France

Argentina USA Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Unstoppable You haven't let tacklers or bouncing balls stand between you and glory. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! So close If you just stretch a little bit more you might get top marks for yourself Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're getting there Maybe if you kept pumping your legs you would have made it Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Miles away That one didn't work out, but keep at it. Jacob would Share your result: Share

