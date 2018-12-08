This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 December, 2018
England's 18-year-old star Sancho scores derby winner as Dortmund go nine points clear

Jadon Sancho scored his sixth Bundesliga goal of the season as Borussia Dortmund saw off Schalke.

By AFP Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,914 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4384175
The forward dedicated his winning goal to his late grandmother.
The forward dedicated his winning goal to his late grandmother.
The forward dedicated his winning goal to his late grandmother.

JADON SANCHO SEALED Borussia Dortmund’s first away win at Schalke for five years on Saturday as the Bundesliga leaders ran out 2-1 winners in the Ruhr derby – then dedicated the winning goal to his grandmother who passed away in mid-week.

The 18-year-old England winger slotted the winner 16 minutes from time in the Ruhr derby in Gelsenkirchen, then pointed to the heavens before being buried under a pile of celebrating team-mates.

“The goal was for my grandmother, who died recently,” he told reporters after netting his sixth goal of the season.

It has been an emotional few days for the teenager who flew to England to be with his family in mid-week, returning to Germany the day before the derby before netting a classy winner.

“He really wanted to play,” said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, while sports director Michael Zorc praised the “exceptional performance” by the England international.

Thomas Delaney’s seventh-minute header for Dortmund had been cancelled out by a Daniel Caligiuri penalty just after the hour mark when Sancho struck, deftly rolling home following a beautiful one-two with Raphael Guerreiro.

“The second goal by Sancho was worked out incredibly well — we do things like that in training,” said Dortmund captain Marco Reus after his team’s fifth straight league win.

FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund Dortmund have now won 11 of their 14 Bundesliga games this season. Source: DPA/PA Images

“This victory gives us a lot of self-confidence and strength for the next matches. We want to remain unbeaten.”

Dortmund preserved their record as the only unbeaten team in Germany’s top tier after 14 games, while Schalke are now down to 14th, just three points from the bottom three despite having reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

“We lacked punch,” admitted Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco. “If you only score penalties in the last three games, then things will be difficult.”

Tedesco — who already had forwards Mark Uth, Franco di Santo and Breel Embolo sidelined by injury — then saw Guido Burgstaller limp off, leaving him without a striker and forcing him to play midfielder Weston McKennie and left-back Hamza Mendyl up front.

“We went off the boil in the second half, because they played some weird football,” said Reus, referring to Schalke’s reshuffling due to injury, “but we showed the right mentality in the end — it was fun.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week's main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Read next:

