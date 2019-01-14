Dortmund legend Blaszczykowski set to rejoin boyhood club taking no salary and donating €300,000

FORMER BORUSSIA DORTMUND forward Jakub Blaszczykowski is set to return to boyhood team Wisla Krakow, but will not take a salary during his time with the club.

Blaszczykowski was an integral member of Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund sides which won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and made it to the final of the Champions League in 2013, where they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

The 33-year-old left Signal Iduna Park in 2016 and has spent the past 18 months with German rivals Wolfsburg.

The player will return to Krakow where he spent three years at the start of his career, with the Poland international also donating €300,000 (1.3 million zloty) of his own money to help the club amid financial hardship.

Jakub Błaszczykowski has re-joined Wisla Krakow, where he will play for free 🇵🇱👏



[🎥 YT: Olo Film] pic.twitter.com/RSjDTUEFlz — COPA90 (@COPA90) January 14, 2019

Wisla Krakow are one of the most successful clubs in Polish football, with Blaszczykowski winning the Ekstraklasa title in 2005 before embarking on a successful career in Germany.

The club have not won a league title since 2011, with the winger’s donation reportedly contributing towards unpaid wages.

The forward, nicknamed “Kuba”, has made 104 appearances for Poland and is the most-capped player in the country’s history — captaining the nation as they co-hosted Euro 2012, while also featuring at Euro 2016 and at last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“All respect to our Kuba, who is on the verge of joining his boyhood club Wisla Krakow without pay and has assisted them financially to help revive the Polish side,” Borussia Dortmund tweeted earlier this week.

All respect to our Kuba, who is on the verge of joining his boyhood club Wisla Krakow without pay and has assisted them financially to help revive the Polish side 💛👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IkRdWobzFy — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 12, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: