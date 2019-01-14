This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dortmund legend Blaszczykowski set to rejoin boyhood club taking no salary and donating €300,000

The two-time Bundesliga champion will rejoin boyhood club Wisla Krakow, where he won a Polish title in 2005.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 14 Jan 2019, 7:56 PM
11 minutes ago 834 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4439962
Blaszczykowski won consecutive Bundesliga titles with Dortmund.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Blaszczykowski won consecutive Bundesliga titles with Dortmund.
Blaszczykowski won consecutive Bundesliga titles with Dortmund.
Image: DPA/PA Images

FORMER BORUSSIA DORTMUND forward Jakub Blaszczykowski is set to return to boyhood team Wisla Krakow, but will not take a salary during his time with the club.

Blaszczykowski was an integral member of Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund sides which won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and made it to the final of the Champions League in 2013, where they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

The 33-year-old left Signal Iduna Park in 2016 and has spent the past 18 months with German rivals Wolfsburg.

The player will return to Krakow where he spent three years at the start of his career, with the Poland international also donating €300,000 (1.3 million zloty) of his own money to help the club amid financial hardship.

Wisla Krakow are one of the most successful clubs in Polish football, with Blaszczykowski winning the Ekstraklasa title in 2005 before embarking on a successful career in Germany. 

The club have not won a league title since 2011, with the winger’s donation reportedly contributing towards unpaid wages. 

The forward, nicknamed “Kuba”, has made 104 appearances for Poland and is the most-capped player in the country’s history — captaining the nation as they co-hosted Euro 2012, while also featuring at Euro 2016 and at last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“All respect to our Kuba, who is on the verge of joining his boyhood club Wisla Krakow without pay and has assisted them financially to help revive the Polish side,” Borussia Dortmund tweeted earlier this week.

