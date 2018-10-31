Costello succeeds Keane as Kerry minor football manager

KERRY HAVE NAMED James Costello as the county’s new minor football manager after Peter Keane’s promotion to the senior helm.

The St Pat’s Blennerville man will be put before the County Committee for ratification on Monday, 26 November. His management team will also be ratified on the night.

In recent years, Costello has been heavily involved with county development squads as well as the Kerry U16 setup. It’s hoped his knowledge of last year’s 16s panel will be of benefit to him as well as the players as they move together into minor football.

Costello steps in for Peter Keane, who has replaced Eamonn Fitzmaurice as Kerry senior football manager following three successive All-Ireland wins as minor manager — this following on from Jack O’Connor’s two wins which immediately preceded Keane’s reign.

Costello, who predominantly played at fullback for his club, represented Kerry 13 times at junior grade between 1998 and 2006.

