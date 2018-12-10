This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish youngster Gallagher to headline 3Arena bill in February

The 22-year-old will aim to return to winning ways in Dublin against American opponent Steven Graham.

By Paul Dollery Monday 10 Dec 2018, 12:55 PM
57 minutes ago 1,126 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4385534

unnamed Source: Bellator MMA

JAMES GALLAGHER WILL top the bill when American mixed martial arts promotion Bellator makes a return to Ireland early in 2019.

Bellator announced today that Gallagher (7-1) will take on Kansas City native Steven Graham (6-3) in a bantamweight bout at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, 23 February.

A number has yet to be assigned to the card, for which no other fights have so far been announced. However, Gallagher has been confirmed as the star attraction.

The 22-year-old Strabane native, who fights out of Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering the first loss of his professional career in August.

Having seemingly been on the cusp of a bantamweight title shot, Gallagher was knocked out in the first round of his clash with Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 204 in South Dakota.

Steven Graham, an American Top Team product who’s on a five-fight win streak, will be making his Bellator debut when he shares the cage with Gallagher in February.

The event will mark Bellator’s first on Irish soil since November 2017, when Gallagher was due to headline at the 3Arena against Jeremiah Labiano before he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Behind the UFC, Bellator is widely regarded as the second-largest show in MMA. According to the promotion, tickets for their forthcoming Dublin event will go on sale from Ticketmaster and the 3Arena box office at 9am on Wednesday. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool tie down key defender as Joe Gomez signs new long-term deal
    Liverpool tie down key defender as Joe Gomez signs new long-term deal
    Ronaldo wants Messi to 'accept the challenge' by joining him in Serie A
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    LEINSTER
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie