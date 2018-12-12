This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I was beaten, there are no excuses... but it’s the best thing that happened to me'

The first loss of his professional career has merely strengthened James Gallagher’s resolve.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 4,352 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4390238

JAMES GALLAGHER IS determined to ensure that his first taste of defeat as a professional fighter will be remembered as a valuable lesson learned.

Following his first-round knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas in August, Gallagher (7-1) will aim to bounce back successfully when he welcomes American opponent Steven Graham (6-3) to Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, 23 February.

James Gallagher Bellator bantamweight James Gallagher. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The bout will act as the main event for the return to the Irish capital of US-based mixed martial arts organisation Bellator, for whom Gallagher has competed since 2016.

The 22-year-old Strabane native is eagerly looking forward to the prospect of topping the bill, having missed out on that opportunity in November 2017 after sustaining an injury.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “When I was 15 years old, I walked out in Paddy Holohan’s corner to 9,500 screaming Irish fans and I took a look around and thought to myself: ‘This is what I want too.’

It’s every Irish fighter’s dream and now I have the chance at just 22 years old. It’s the pinnacle for me. It feels unbelievable. I expect nothing less. I’m the main attraction. People like what I bring to the table.

“Especially coming off the loss, a lot of people put me down. A lot of people have stuck with me though. When I quit school at 15, from the start I knew I could be the best. Even though I lost my last fight, it was the best thing that could ever happen to me. It’s going to take me to the next level.”

While Gallagher insists that complacency wasn’t a factor when he was stopped by Bandejas in South Dakota, he did admit that the experience has taught him a lesson about the importance of being in the right frame of mind.

“I went out in the first round and I was beating him. I wasn’t in danger, but I got caught on the ear and then I lost. I lost my mindset. I wasn’t thinking tactically, I was thinking about getting into a scrap,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, I’m the better martial artist. I was beaten, there are no excuses or hiding from that, but it’s the best thing that happened to me. Martial arts is a mental game and you can’t switch off for a second.

James Gallagher in action against Kirill Medvedovsky 24/2/2017 Gallagher en route to victory against Kirill Medvedovsky in his last bout at the 3Arena. Source: Matt Mackey/Presseye

“I didn’t underestimate him but halfway through the fight I let myself think that I had beaten him. You must always be switched on. If I had kept my cool, I could have won. I rushed it and I got beat. You must stay two steps ahead, maybe even three.”

The confident youngster added: “I could get beaten again but I won’t stop going until I get what I want. I’m always going to be the same way. I’ll always put on a show. The only difference is my mindset. I’m not going to exert my energy where it doesn’t need to be exerted. There will be a change in energy. I’ll do what I do.”

Kansas City native Steven Graham, an American Top Team product who’s on a five-fight win streak, will be making his Bellator debut when he shares the cage with Gallagher.

“He’s a good Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter and he’s won his last five fights — all stoppages,” Gallagher said. “That’s a solid position to be in. He’s a dangerous opponent. I need to be on the ball.

I’m focused on me and I’m going out to do what I do. I will soak up the energy from the home crowd.” 

Gallagher acknowledges that although his loss to Ricky Bandejas was a setback on his journey to securing a shot at the bantamweight belt which is currently held by Darrion Caldwell, he nevertheless expects to be back in the title picture in 12 months’ time.

He said: “I want a world title shot by the end of the year. Nobody can stop me. I’m a few fights away though from a world title and I have to climb my way up again. It’s all about hard work. The hardest worker wins.”

Tickets to Bellator: Gallagher vs. Graham are now available through Ticketmaster.ie and Bellator.com, as well as the 3Arena box office.

