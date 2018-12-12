'I was beaten, there are no excuses... but it’s the best thing that happened to me'

JAMES GALLAGHER IS determined to ensure that his first taste of defeat as a professional fighter will be remembered as a valuable lesson learned.

Following his first-round knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas in August, Gallagher (7-1) will aim to bounce back successfully when he welcomes American opponent Steven Graham (6-3) to Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, 23 February.

Bellator bantamweight James Gallagher. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The bout will act as the main event for the return to the Irish capital of US-based mixed martial arts organisation Bellator, for whom Gallagher has competed since 2016.

The 22-year-old Strabane native is eagerly looking forward to the prospect of topping the bill, having missed out on that opportunity in November 2017 after sustaining an injury.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “When I was 15 years old, I walked out in Paddy Holohan’s corner to 9,500 screaming Irish fans and I took a look around and thought to myself: ‘This is what I want too.’

It’s every Irish fighter’s dream and now I have the chance at just 22 years old. It’s the pinnacle for me. It feels unbelievable. I expect nothing less. I’m the main attraction. People like what I bring to the table.

“Especially coming off the loss, a lot of people put me down. A lot of people have stuck with me though. When I quit school at 15, from the start I knew I could be the best. Even though I lost my last fight, it was the best thing that could ever happen to me. It’s going to take me to the next level.”

While Gallagher insists that complacency wasn’t a factor when he was stopped by Bandejas in South Dakota, he did admit that the experience has taught him a lesson about the importance of being in the right frame of mind.

“I went out in the first round and I was beating him. I wasn’t in danger, but I got caught on the ear and then I lost. I lost my mindset. I wasn’t thinking tactically, I was thinking about getting into a scrap,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, I’m the better martial artist. I was beaten, there are no excuses or hiding from that, but it’s the best thing that happened to me. Martial arts is a mental game and you can’t switch off for a second.

Gallagher en route to victory against Kirill Medvedovsky in his last bout at the 3Arena. Source: Matt Mackey/Presseye

“I didn’t underestimate him but halfway through the fight I let myself think that I had beaten him. You must always be switched on. If I had kept my cool, I could have won. I rushed it and I got beat. You must stay two steps ahead, maybe even three.”

The confident youngster added: “I could get beaten again but I won’t stop going until I get what I want. I’m always going to be the same way. I’ll always put on a show. The only difference is my mindset. I’m not going to exert my energy where it doesn’t need to be exerted. There will be a change in energy. I’ll do what I do.”

Kansas City native Steven Graham, an American Top Team product who’s on a five-fight win streak, will be making his Bellator debut when he shares the cage with Gallagher.

“He’s a good Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter and he’s won his last five fights — all stoppages,” Gallagher said. “That’s a solid position to be in. He’s a dangerous opponent. I need to be on the ball.

I’m focused on me and I’m going out to do what I do. I will soak up the energy from the home crowd.”

Gallagher acknowledges that although his loss to Ricky Bandejas was a setback on his journey to securing a shot at the bantamweight belt which is currently held by Darrion Caldwell, he nevertheless expects to be back in the title picture in 12 months’ time.

He said: “I want a world title shot by the end of the year. Nobody can stop me. I’m a few fights away though from a world title and I have to climb my way up again. It’s all about hard work. The hardest worker wins.”

Tickets to Bellator: Gallagher vs. Graham are now available through Ticketmaster.ie and Bellator.com, as well as the 3Arena box office.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: