New kids on the block! Returning James Horan names first Mayo team for FBD League opener against Leitrim

Colm Moran celebrates with Brian O'Malley at the final whistle after winning the EirGrid Connacht GAA U20 Championship Final at Dr. Hyde Park.

JAMES HORAN HAS shuffled his pack ahead of his first game back as Mayo manager, including several new faces to face Leitrim in their FBD League opener on Sunday afternoon [Throw-In 1.30pm].

James McCormack, Fionn McDonagh, Colm Moran and Brian Reape all start for Mayo, attempting to re-energize a side that made it to just Round 3 of the All Ireland qualifiers in 2018 – crashing out against Kildare in Newbridge last June.

Stephen Rochford’s side fell at the first hurdle in the Connacht Championship against Galway prior to this and Horan will be hoping not to repeat that feat during this year’s campaign.

The team selection has certainly put his stamp on this new-look Mayo, but he has retained some of the county’s brightest stars over the last five years.

Ger Cafferkey, Lee Keegan and Stephen Coen are among those retained from Mayo’s last starting line-up. Cillian O’Connor and Tom Parsons continue their return from injury, while Aidan O’Shea is omitted from the squad.

Stephen Coen is retained from last year's defeat to Kildare and Mayo will be boosted by the inclusion of All Stars Ger Cafferkey, Brendan Harrison and Lee Keegan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mayo XV to face Leitrim

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. James McCormack (Claremorris)

7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamie O’Shea (Breaffy)

9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) (c)

12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Colm Moran (Westport)

14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)

