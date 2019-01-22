This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James Horan will have 'whole armoury' of tactics and ideas from TV punditry work - Connell

Senan Connell sat alongside Horan with Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness in the Sky Sports studio over the past couple of seasons.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 2:02 PM
30 minutes ago 601 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4452717
Mayo manager James Horan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Mayo manager James Horan.
Mayo manager James Horan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

HAVING SAT ALONGSIDE him in the Sky Sports studio for the past couple of seasons, Senan Connell is a good man to assess what James Horan can bring to the table on his second stint in charge of Mayo. 

Horan is back in the hot seat of his native county, who he previously managed from 2011 to 2014. In the meantime, he’s studied a Masters in coaching, sampled several professional set-ups in various codes and managed at club level in both hurling and football.

Horan kept plugged into the inter-county scene through his TV w0rk with Sky, which Connell feels will benefit him hugely on his return to the sideline. 

“When he came on board first of all, certainly you would have got the idea that he was – I wouldn’t say happy to be out, but maybe he’d gone so far,” said Connell.

“I think last year you got a sense from him, because we were pinging questions off him believe me all the time about whether he’d any interest. 

“He’s very good and you guys will know it, he’s very shrewd in how he just bats them questions away. He won’t give information away too easy. But come the All-Ireland final day in studio, post-match he was asked live on air.

“At that time his name was in the media because it had been seven or eight weeks since Kildare had beaten them, you got a sense off him then that he was going to go back. But certainly not in the early years.

“But I will say he’s a very shrewd man, a very intelligent man, a very intelligent manager I’d say as well. 

Senan Connell Connell was speaking at eir Sport's launch of its Allianz Leagues coverage. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In his first spell over Mayo, the players spoke about how Horan changed the culture within the set-up. This time around, it’s expected he’ll be even more tactically nuanced and will bring different innovations to the table.

“If you think about it, we’re sitting in a TV studio there with Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness,” continued the former Dublin forward.

“So you’re tapping into brains that have come from different angles and if anywhere at the back of his mind he was thinking about going back, if it was me I’d have a notepad full of stuff after every round of games you’re working with. 

“As a manager, you can imagine how much time is taken up managing players, venues and all the other stuff. Whereas James was just going to venues, prepping stuff, watching videos of games, analysing in detail with touchscreen stuff.

“He’ll have a whole armoury of stuff that he didn’t have before. Plus an inside line, I’m sure he would have been tapping brains and ideas from all of us. So he’ll have that as well.”

Jim McGuinness Jim McGuinness pictured in the Sky Sports studio during a game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While it’s difficult to see anyone taking down Dublin once again this year, Connell believes Mayo are the best-placed side to challenge them.

“It’s a difficult one. I think Mayo have made a great decision in bringing James Horan back because if nothing else, we now know you need time to develop a culture. It’s all about the culture really and Dublin already have that. 

“With James being there before, the whole bunch of players he had there before and then to bring in the newer guys, I think he’ll get that culture fairly fast because they can tap into it.

“That’s one team you’ll always be wary of. If they can keep guys like Cillian (O’Connor) injury free, nail down a spot for Aidan O’Shea, they’re always dangerous.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie