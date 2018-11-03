This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hume hit crucial as Ulster surge in second half to beat Benetton

Tries from Sean Reidy and Rob Herring helped Ulster turn the tide after the Italians dominated the first-half.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 4:59 PM
11 minutes ago 527 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4321155
Stuart McCloskey impressed again for the northern province.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Stuart McCloskey impressed again for the northern province.
Stuart McCloskey impressed again for the northern province.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

Benetton Rugby 10

Ulster 15

ULSTER RODE OUT an impressive storm from their hosts to push their way up to second in Pro14 Conference B with a hard-fought win in Treviso.

Dan McFarland’s men had to dig deep and limit the damage in a one-sided first-half, but pushed their way from 7-3 down to victory thanks to tries from Sean Reidy and Rob Herring.

The hooker, along with fellow Ireland November squad member Stuart McCloskey impressed as they bid to build form for the three Tests in the Aviva Stadium this month.

The home side got off to the ideal start, with hooker Hame Faiva rolling off the back of a third-minute maul and stepping between Billy Burns and James Hume to score.

Kieran Crowley’s side well and truly dominated the opening 40 minutes with a whopping 82% territory and 70% possession. The tempo of their play with ball in hand tested and stretched Ulster. So it was a bonus that the visitors not only kept Treviso from building on their lead, but that a 30th-minute long-range strike from Billy Burns cut the gap to 7-3 approaching half-time.

It was Hume, however, who took the plaudits for ensuring the deficit was still within a single score.

On his first senior start, the academy centre showed tremendous tenacity to target the ball when Tommaso Benvenuti appeared ready to celebrate a finish after another long multi-phase attack. The 20-year-old wrapped the wing in a tackle and forced the knock-on to keep the northern province within touching distance for the second half.

Angus Kernohan tackled by Tommaso Benvenuti Angus Kernoham on the attack after replacing Robert Baloucoune. Source: Elena Barbini/INPHO

And Ulster were much-improved after the turnaround. Right from the kick-off, with McFarland’s words ringing in their ears, the black jerseys carried with much greater venom and intent. Reidy crossed the whitewash four minutes into the new half after a typically powerful burst through contact from Stuart McCloskey.

The screw was turning for the visitors now and the pressure brought a yellow card for Michele Lamaro. Ulster targeted the seven-man pack and showed their own attacking maul threat to allow Rob Herring touch down and push the scoreline to 7-15 by the time Burns added the extras.

Allen would kick the hosts back into losing bonus territory, but Ulster hung on to the lead to go into the mid-term Pro14 break four points off conference leaders Leinster, who play the Kings in South Africa tomorrow.

Scorers

Benetton Rugby

Tries: H Faiva

Conversions: T Allen (1/1)

Ulster

Tries: S Reidy, R Herring

Conversions: B Burns (1/2)

Penalties: B Burns (1/1)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    ITALY
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    FOOTBALL
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Rashford grabs 92nd-minute winner as United come from behind at Bournemouth
    Funeral of Leicester City owner taking place in Thailand today
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie