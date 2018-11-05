This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's not very manly to talk about your feelings... but it's a big problem we need to talk about'

Leinster star James Lowe is taking part in the annual Movember campaign, which aims to change the face of men’s health.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 5 Nov 2018, 5:24 PM
39 minutes ago 1,592 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4323729

ANYONE WHO HAS followed James Lowe on social media will know his happy-go-lucky personality comes across in the way he engages with team-mates and supporters, but the Leinster winger is now using the platform to raise awareness for men’s mental health.

Along with a number of his Leinster team-mates and the help of Rugby Players Ireland, Lowe is taking part in the Movember campaign, which is aiming to change the face of men’s health.

Leinsters James Lowe Leinster winger James Lowe. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The 26-year-old Kiwi is hoping to raise €10,000 and as part of his campaign to break down the stigma, will enter everyone who donates into a draw for a number of money-can’t-buy prizes, including a signed Johnny Sexton jersey from Leinster’s double-winning season.

“I’m more than happy to help in any way I can,” Lowe told The42 this afternoon.

“I don’t grow the best mo but at the end of the day it’s all about raising awareness and money. I’m supporting mental health specifically, and I can’t push it enough. It’s a big problem we need to talk about. It’s not very manly to talk about your feelings but at the end of the day if it helps save people then why wouldn’t we do it?

It’s a good cause and something I’m proud to be part of. I guess with the little platform I have, I’m able to raise as much awareness as I can and I’m giving away a few different prizes at the end of the month to people who donate.

The statistics are startling, and the rate of suicide — particularly in men — alarmingly high. Globally, one man dies by suicide every minute and eight in 10 suicides in Ireland are men. 

With this in mind, the Movember Foundation is aiming to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25% by 2030, and Lowe understands his status as a rugby player can help drive awareness and facilitate change. 

“It’s in all walks of life, not just in rugby [where there's a reluctance to talk],” he added.

“It’s kind of like that iceberg, there can be so many things going on underneath and people will only show you what they want to see. 

“You never know who you’re going to help [by donating] so it’s a cool cause and I’m super happy to be part of it.” 

You can watch the full interview below and donate to James Lowe’s Movember page here

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

