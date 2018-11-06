This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future

The Leinster winger harbours ambitions of playing international rugby, but it’s too soon to start thinking about pulling on the green jersey.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,130 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4324212

SUCH HAS BEEN his impact, it’s strange to think it was only this week 12 months ago that James Lowe arrived in Dublin but the Kiwi is now very much part of the Leinster family.

Lowe made an instant impression at the province, his performances on the pitch helping Leinster to a dream double while his infectious personality and attitude off it has seen him became an integral member of the dressing room and a firm fan’s favourite. 

James Lowe breaks to score their fifth try 12/10/2018 Lowe has scored six tries this season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 26-year-old provided a glimpse of his devastating talent during his debut season in Dublin, but his game appears to have moved up another level this term, the winger crossing six times to take his overall strike-rate in blue to 16 tries in just 19 appearances.

“I’m a lot more familiar, to be fair, and I’ve been here a while and understand the systems inside out, understand the players around me and they’re starting to understand me as well,” he told The42.

“I think my rugby is just getting better because I understand what they need from me, and they understand what I can do as well.

It’s crazy it has been a year already. The rugby is going good and I’m enjoying my time here, although the weather has taken a dark turn but we’re happy with how everything is going.

With the benefit of a full pre-season behind him, not to mention a proper summer rest having arrived last November off the back of Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup campaigns, Lowe has been in eye-catching form.

See his brilliant double against Munster at the Aviva Stadium, his moment of pure magic in the Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps or just his general contributions on and off the ball as prime examples of why he has become a lethal weapon for Leinster.

Having started six games already this term, Lowe was excused from duty for the province’s round eight trip to South Africa and will enjoy some time off during the November break with his parents, who arrived from New Zealand yesterday.

The Lowes will spend time travelling around Ireland in the coming days, with Belfast the first stop on the itinerary before they make their way down the west coast, and return to Dublin in time for Ireland’s clash with the All Blacks on 17 November. 

“It’s going to be huge, I mean the All Blacks have England this weekend which is going to be big but that All Blacks-Ireland Test will be the Test of the year I feel,” Lowe says.

“It’ll be really interesting to see how it goes.”

The big question is, what colour jersey will he be wearing? “I’ll have my hood up, don’t you worry.

“It’s going to be mental, there’s going to be Kiwis coming out of the woodwork. All the Irish here are going to be crazy, it’s going to be some night. I’m looking forward to it.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Having left his dream of playing for the All Blacks behind when he departed the Chiefs for Leinster, Lowe is now very much on Ireland’s radar with the winger arriving just in time to be eligible under the three-year residency rule before it was extended to five years.

It means Lowe — as Johnny Sexton pointed out recently — would become Irish qualified in 2020, but he isn’t really giving the prospect of representing Ireland too much thought at the minute.

“Probably not this far out, to be fair,” he explains. “My girlfriend and I are really enjoying our time here. Life is pretty… everything is on a platter, everything we’ve always needed since we’ve got here. It would be silly… I mean we’ve got two more years here [on his contract] and when the discussion comes, it comes. We’re just enjoying our time.

“I’ve always wanted to play international rugby and test myself against the best. I mean that European Cup stuff, that gets up there. Hopefully I’m allowed to play this year, if we do make it the whole way. One step at a time though.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie