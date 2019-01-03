This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster's James Lowe to miss crucial Toulouse tie after two-week ban

The 26-year-old wing was red-carded for foul play against Munster last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 2:11 PM
11 minutes ago 579 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4421903

LEINSTER’S JAMES LOWE has been handed a two-week ban for the incident which saw him red-carded during the defeat to Munster in the Guinness Pro14 last weekend.

The suspension means Lowe will miss Leinster’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse in Dublin on 12 January.

Andrew Conway with James Lowe Lowe upended Andrew Conway last weekend in Thomond Park. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 26-year-old wing was sent off by referee Frank Murphy in the 32nd minute of last Saturday’s inter-provincial tie after upending the airborne Andrew Conway, resulting in the Munster wing landing on his head.

Lowe was subsequently cited under Law 9.17, which states that “a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.”

A hearing took place today via video conference and the disciplinary committee in Neath – composed of Wales’ Roger Morris, Ray Wilton and Rhian Williams – concluded that Murphy’s red card decision had been accurate.

Lowe himself “accepted that he had committed an act of foul play and that his actions warranted a red card,” according to a Pro14 statement.

The committee agreed that Lowe’s actions warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks, but that was reduced by 50% due to “the player’s clean disciplinary record and the conduct of the player and his club throughout the process.”

James Lowe is shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy Lowe was red-carded by referee Frank Murphy. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Lowe’s two-week ban means he is free to play again from midnight on January 13, meaning he will miss this weekend’s Pro14 clash with Ulster and the European meeting with Toulouse.

Lowe does have the right to appeal the ban, although his acceptance of having committed an act of foul play indicates that there is no intention to do so.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Schalke dismiss reports of interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
    Schalke dismiss reports of interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
    Timing of Pulisic signing caught Chelsea boss Sarri off guard
    Solskjaer on his Man United future: I don't want to leave!

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie