This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break

The Ireland midfielder has not played a senior competitive game for Everton since January.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,244 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4408842
McCarthy pictured being stretchered off against West Brom.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
McCarthy pictured being stretchered off against West Brom.
McCarthy pictured being stretchered off against West Brom.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ELEVEN MONTHS ON from a horrific double leg-break against West Brom, James McCarthy is nearing a return to first-team football at Goodison Park.

The Ireland international has not featured in a senior competitive game in 11 months since being stretchered off during a Premier League meeting with the Baggies in January, but manager Marco Silva has provided a positive update on the player’s return.

“James is getting better,” the Everton boss told Everton TV ahead of his side’s meeting with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

“It is good to have all of the midfielders available. We will need all of them. It will be important in a busy month.”

Silva did not specify if the 28-year-old would feature in a series of “tough” games over the festive period for his side, with Everton taking on Spurs, Burnley, Brighton and Leicester City.

“I know games will give him a better condition,” the manager said.

Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Goodison Park With a succession of injury setbacks McCarthy has not gotten into double figures in Premier League appearances since 2015/16. Source: Martin Rickett

“But we are playing tough, tough matches and it is not easy to give him what everybody knows will help him get better, which is minutes in those games. But he is a worker and I really like him.”

McCarthy made four appearances in total for the Merseyside club last season and has made just 10 starts since the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign after enduring a recurrent hamstring issue.

In January he suffered the double-leg break while attempting to intercept a shot from West Brom’s Salomon Rondon. The striker caught McCarthy with the follow-through and broke down in tears afterwards as the player was stretchered off.

McCarthy stepped up his recovery at the end of October, starting in an Everton U23 game against Manchester City, while the player has returned to first-team training for a number of months.

He also played the final half an hour off the bench in a 4-0 friendly against Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, where he registered an assist on 7 November.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Soundcloud subscription code

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    MUNSTER
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie