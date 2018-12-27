This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James McCarthy 'ready' for full return to Everton side Coleman calls 'a work in progress'

The Toffees put a disappointing run of results behind them with a 5-1 win at Burnley yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,495 Views 3 Comments
Representing: McCarthy and Coleman.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McCarthy is “ready” for a full return to the Everton side Seamus Coleman has described as “a work in progress”.

After his side ended a disappointing run of results yesterday against Burnley, Marco Silva confirmed in a press conference today that McCarthy is training with the team and “he’s ready if I take the decision for him to play.”

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured in a senior competitive game in 11 months after suffering a horrific double leg-break against West Brom in January.

Prior to the Toffees’ Turf Moor visit, Silva’s side had been without a win in five games — including a 6-2 defeat to Tottenham — but they got back to winning ways with a 5-1 victory.

Donegal man Coleman has come in for heavy criticism of late after some disappointing individual performances but insists that he has faith in his side, especially after yesterday’s confidence boost.

“We wanted to bounce back after that very disappointing defeat to Tottenham,” he said. “We knew it was going to be tough because they [Burnley] cause a lot of problems for teams with their style of play.

“Our three centre-halves dealt with it brilliantly throughout the game. Then we had that little bit of talent in the forward positions to cause them trouble so we’re very happy with the win.

“The confidence was there. The manager keeps telling us to believe in ourselves, to keep playing with a smile on our faces. At times we did that.

“I thought there were periods in the game where we were very good, periods where we weren’t so good but it’s a work in progress and we want to keep getting better throughout the season.”

Coleman also had kind words for his team-mate Bernard. The Brazilian winger troubled Burnley throughout, and was heavily involved in the goals.

Since signing on transfer deadline day, Bernard has been a massive addition at Goodison Park and has become a central part of the team.

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Seamus Coleman Source: EMPICS Sport

“If you watch training, he causes our defenders problems every day,” Coleman said. “He’s a very talented, very special player and we’re very happy to have him at the club. He’ll only get better throughout the season as well.

“I’ve played with some quality players here in the past but this group, taking it on its own, there’s some very good players and some very talented players, and very good people, which is important if you want to be successful.

“The lads in the team that we’ve signed have been great characters so let’s just see how the season goes and try to finish as high as we can.”

He added, looking forward: “We had a little run earlier in the season against teams below us in the league where we went on to win some games but it’s an old cliche, and it’s true, there are no easy games and you’ve got to take each game as it is and be prepared because every team causes their own problems.”

They face Brighton on Saturday.

