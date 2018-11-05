This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Uneducated cavemen' - FA investigate McClean's Instagram post featuring Bobby Sands quote

The Ireland winger was subjected to abuse from a section of his own supporters during Saturday’s draw with Middlesbrough.

By Ben Blake Monday 5 Nov 2018, 12:32 PM
49 minutes ago 9,513 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4323330

Republic of Ireland v Wales - UEFA Nations League - League B - Group 4 - Aviva Stadium Ireland international McClean. Source: Niall Carson

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) has launched an investigation into an Instagram post by Ireland international James McClean, according to the BBC

The Derry native, who has once again abstained from wearing a poppy in honour of the British armed forces who died in the line of duty, was subjected to vile verbal abuse from his own fans during Stoke’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday. 

Source: Crimes of Britain/YouTube

In response, 29-year-old McClean criticised that section of supporters on social media, calling them “uneducated cavemen”, while also quoting former IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands. 

“They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal that can break the spirit of one Irishman who doesn’t want to be broken,” McClean wrote

Your abuse, your throwing things, your booing, do your worst. To the home fans that are actually educated and support me, thank you.

“To the section of uneducated cavemen in left hand corner of the Boothen End stand that want to song their anti-Irish song each game and call me a Fenian this and that… I am a PROUD FENIAN, no c**t will ever change that, so sing away.”

Last week, Stoke released a statement to confirm McClean wouldn’t be wearing a Rememberance Day poppy, adding that it respected his decision.

“I know many people won’t agree with my decision or even attempt to gain an understanding of why I don’t wear a poppy,” said McClean.

“I accept that but I would ask people to be respectful of the choice I have made, just as I’m respectful of people who do choose to wear a poppy.”

Stoke added: “As a club we will be supporting the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal by wearing the poppy on our home shirt in the fixture against Middlesbrough on 3 November and on our away shirt in the fixture against Nottingham Forest on 10 November. The club is proud of its close connections with the armed forces and have also invited members of the armed forces to join our remembrance at the Middlesbrough fixture.

“However, we recognise that the poppy means different things to different individuals and communities and (like the Royal British Legion) do not believe that anybody should be forced or even pressured to wear the poppy against their free will. James has informed us that he will not be wearing a Remembrance Day poppy in our next two games. We respect his decision and his right to follow his own convictions.”

The Stoke Sentinel is reporting that the Potters will now hold internal discussions following this latest incident. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    CHICAGO
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    ITALY
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    FOOTBALL
    14-year-old striker produces deft finish in Paraguay's biggest derby
    14-year-old striker produces deft finish in Paraguay's biggest derby
    Irish keeper called up to Liverpool squad for Belgrade trip but Shaqiri left out to avoid 'distractions'
    Injuries force Rafael Van der Vaart to announce retirement
    IRELAND
    US-born Le Harve goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    US-born Le Harve goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie