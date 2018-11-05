FA warn James McClean for use of offensive word on social media

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS been warned by the Football Association (FA) for his use of offensive language on social media, but no further disciplinary action will be taken against the Ireland international.

McClean was the subject of abuse from a section of Stoke City supporters on Saturday for not wearing a poppy, and the winger reacted angrily in an Instagram post, quoting Bobby Sands and describing the fans who abused him as ‘uneducated cavemen.’

McClean in action for Stoke on Saturday. Source: Anthony Devlin

It was reported earlier that the FA were investigating McClean’s comments — which again caused the Derry native to respond on Instagram — but the governing body have only issued him with a warning.

In a statement, the FA say the rest of McClean’s postings ‘do not breach FA rules’ and therefore no further action will be taken.

Video footage posted online showed a section of Stoke supporters throw objects at McClean during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Middlesborough after the club announced he would not be wearing a poppy on his jersey.

In his post on Instagram, McClean said: “Your abuse, your throwing things, your booing, do your worst,” while also thanking the Stoke fans who “are actually educated and support me.”

The 62-time capped Ireland winger also claimed the FA ‘turn a blind eye’ to the years of abuse he received, suggesting he is targeted because he — like Neil Lennon in Scotland — is an Irish Catholic.

In the second part of its statement, the FA said:”The FA adds that any discriminatory language or behaviour aimed at any person or persons of nationality or faith, as we understand may have been experienced by the player in this case, is unacceptable.”

