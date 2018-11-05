This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork 17-year-old James Power picks up second successive stoppage win in Mexico

The Coachford College Leaving Cert student finished his mid-term break in style down in Tijuana.

By Gavan Casey Monday 5 Nov 2018, 2:50 PM
James Power celebrates a TKO2 victory over Saul Victoria in Tijuana.
IRELAND’S YOUNGEST PROFESSIONAL boxer moved to 2-0 (2KOs) in Mexico overnight.

Cork Leaving Cert student James Power, 17, finished off his mid-term break in style, stopping opponent Saul Victoria in the second round of his sophomore bout in the pro ranks.

Victoria, only a year older than the Coachford College sixth year, was a late-notice replacement after Power’s originally-scheduled fight for Saturday was pulled due to the show being overbooked.

In last night’s battle of youngsters, the Mexican came to fight, planting a couple of thudding shots on Power before the Dripsey native gained the ascendancy, eventually halting Victoria at the start of the second.

IMG_7650 James Power poses with fans who made the trip from Ireland

Power was walked to the ring by J’Leon Love (24-2-1, 13KOs), the former US Olympian who is currently signed to Mayweather Promotions.

It’s understood Power will now focus on the Leaving Cert before resuming his pro boxing career in the summer. He will remain ineligible for a Boxing Union of Ireland licence until he turns 18 next April.

On Saturday night, Power’s fellow Irish fighters, ‘Slovak Rebel’ Vladimir Belujsky (6-1-1, 6KOs) and Waterford’s Dylan Moran (7-0, 5KOs), each won by stoppage in Tijuana.

Floyd Mayweather to fight 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer on New Year's Eve

