Cork 17-year-old James Power picks up second successive stoppage win in Mexico

IRELAND’S YOUNGEST PROFESSIONAL boxer moved to 2-0 (2KOs) in Mexico overnight.

Cork Leaving Cert student James Power, 17, finished off his mid-term break in style, stopping opponent Saul Victoria in the second round of his sophomore bout in the pro ranks.

Victoria, only a year older than the Coachford College sixth year, was a late-notice replacement after Power’s originally-scheduled fight for Saturday was pulled due to the show being overbooked.

In last night’s battle of youngsters, the Mexican came to fight, planting a couple of thudding shots on Power before the Dripsey native gained the ascendancy, eventually halting Victoria at the start of the second.

James Power poses with fans who made the trip from Ireland

Power was walked to the ring by J’Leon Love (24-2-1, 13KOs), the former US Olympian who is currently signed to Mayweather Promotions.

It’s understood Power will now focus on the Leaving Cert before resuming his pro boxing career in the summer. He will remain ineligible for a Boxing Union of Ireland licence until he turns 18 next April.

On Saturday night, Power’s fellow Irish fighters, ‘Slovak Rebel’ Vladimir Belujsky (6-1-1, 6KOs) and Waterford’s Dylan Moran (7-0, 5KOs), each won by stoppage in Tijuana.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: