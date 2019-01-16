This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach

The Real Madrid loanee has impressed at the German club in spells but has been lacking in consistency.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,829 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4443944
James Rodriguez joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid at the start of last season.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH HEAD coach Nico Kovac expects James Rodriguez to retain his motivation and focus for the rest of the season because he is “playing for his future” at the club.

James joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid at the start of last season, and while he has impressed in spells, consistency has been lacking.

Bayern officials suggested in James’ first season that they had every intention of exercising their purchase option, but with that still to happen and more recent comments hinting at a change of mind, the Colombia international’s future remains in the air.

James has started just five times in the Bundesliga this term, and as Bayern prepare to return from Germany’s mid-season break away to Hoffenheim on Friday, Kovac is urging the playmaker to kick on and force the club into a decision.

“The competition is very big, but anyone can earn [their place],” Kovac told the German sports magazine Kicker.

“All the players signing a contract here know that you can be out of the team. He started well, then he had a few problems, but in Frankfurt [before the break] he again had a very good game.

James is playing for his future. I expect him to keep pushing. I see that he is motivated and focused, he wants to play more than in the past.

“As a coach, I can only rate what I see on the pitch, which is the standard for him, but also for everyone else. Nothing else matters.”

