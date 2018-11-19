This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar

Rory Best and Devin Toner are no longer surprised by what the 22-year-old produces on the big stage.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Nov 2018, 11:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,623 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4346839

OF ALL THE big moments, and there were many, that early collision when Devin Toner and James Ryan — Ireland’s twin towers — double-teamed Brodie Retallick and smashed the All Black second row two metres backwards set the tone. The giant had been felled. 

32-year-old Toner was unwavering in his lineout brilliance again on Saturday, claiming every restart and kick with authority, and showed why he has become an essential cog in the wheel, even at this stage of his career. The standing ovation on 61 minutes was well-deserved. 

James Ryan with Kieran Read and Aaron Smith Ryan made 17 carries against the All Blacks. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

And then there’s Ryan, the 22-year-old ball-carrying, tackle-making machine who continues to soar to new heights in that number five jersey, producing a performance of immense relentlessness and quality to repel Retallick and the black wave. His engine is quite remarkable.

It was perhaps telling that it was Retallick, widely-regarded as the best lock in the world, who spilled the ball onto the Aviva Stadium turf when the clock had gone red to ensure victory for Ireland. Weary and wounded, he had been on the back foot for much of the evening.

Ryan’s stats barely scratch the surface, but 20 tackles and 17 carries is a snapshot of his influence, work-rate, physicality and all-round importance to Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

From captaining the U20s to victory over New Zealand two years ago, Ryan’s international career has taken off and certainly his stock is rapidly rising, evidenced by one Kiwi journalist concluding he has now earned the right to be called the world’s best.

“I think he’s shown now in some very, very big games what he can do,” Rory Best said.

“His age is something that’s talked about in the media sometimes, but just because James is young, it doesn’t mean…we know what he can do, and we expect that. You expect him to produce that now for many years to come.

“It doesn’t matter that he’s the youngest of the locks, he has shown what he’s capable of and that’s what we expect from him now. And we expect him to prepare well so he can produce that on a Saturday.”

Toner was also effusive in his praise for his locking partner.

“He doesn’t surprise me anymore because I know what he can do. Because he is so special people keep expecting it from him but he keeps on stepping up.

“He’s always there to carry, he’s always there to tackle. He’s a special player.”

Devin Toner and James Ryan celebrate winning Toner and Ryan celebrate after the game. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

As for Toner, his worth in a green jersey has never been more appreciated or heralded, with his partnership with Ryan emerging as undoubtedly Schmidt’s first-choice pairing, even with Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Quinn Roux waiting in the wings.

“I think the mentality going into this game was one of the best that we’ve had,” he continued.

“I don’t think that we were going to lose that game, to be honest with you. What everyone was saying — what Sexto, Pete and Besty were driving — I don’t think anyone was going to give up anything, to be honest.

An unbelievable experience. To win for the first time on Irish soil, it’s something special.

Doing it in front of a sold-out, febrile home crowd only added to the occasion and magnitude of the result.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable, it was so loud, as loud as I’ve heard it,” Toner added.

“It wasn’t great to call lineouts it was so loud, but to come out on top in that manner is unbelievable.

“It doesn’t mean more because of the personnel, it means more because it’s in Dublin, being able to do it in front of your home crowd.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar
    'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United
    O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'
    IRELAND
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    DENMARK
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    O'Neill dismisses 'ludicrous' notion of fast-tracking Obafemi to avoid Rice repeat
    O'Neill brings Ireland back to scene of last win of Staunton's doomed reign
    NEW ZEALAND
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Best 'physically exhausted, mentally ecstatic' after leading second Irish win over All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie