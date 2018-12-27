'He's already world class. He's already one of the best in his position.'

JOHNNY SEXTON ENDS the year as rugby’s World Player of the Year.

The Leinster outhalf led his province to a double and he helped steer Ireland to a Grand Slam win, a series victory in Australia and a first home win over New Zealand. Not bad.

As well as assessing Sexton’s mammoth contribution, the Heineken Rugby Weekly panel of Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne discussed one of the men who pushed Sexton the closest for Ireland’s player of the year; James Ryan:

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud