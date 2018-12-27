This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
'He's already world class. He's already one of the best in his position.'

James Ryan continued to show Irish rugby fans how good he is this year.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,379 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4415043

JOHNNY SEXTON ENDS the year as rugby’s World Player of the Year. 

The Leinster outhalf led his province to a double and he helped steer Ireland to a Grand Slam win, a series victory in Australia and a first home win over New Zealand. Not bad.

As well as assessing Sexton’s mammoth contribution, the Heineken Rugby Weekly panel of Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne discussed one of the men who pushed Sexton the closest for Ireland’s player of the year; James Ryan:  

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

