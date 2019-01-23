This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'

Leinster hooker James Tracy is searingly honest about his search to rediscover top form.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
19 minutes ago 453 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4453071

LEINSTER HOOKER JAMES Tracy has sampled the top echelon of Irish rugby, and he wants back there.

The Kildare man won the most recent of his six caps in the November 2017 win over Argentina, but has fallen down the pecking order in Joe Schmidt’s eyes with Niall Scannell and Rob Herring leading the challenge behind Sean Cronin and Rory Best.

Chris Farrell, Adam Byrne and James Tracy stand for the anthems Tracy stands for the anthems with Bundee Aki, Adam Byrne and Chris Farrell. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Cronin, of course, provides a hurdle for Tracy at provincial level too. Speaking in Leinster’s UCD base – sparsely populated on weeks like this – the hooker was determined to overtake the prolific try-scorer and so give himself another shot at the Ireland squad.

“It is a big disappointment but I know myself if you want to be picked for that you have to be better than everyone else round and I know myself I haven’t been,” says the 27-year-old with an upbeat tone that belies his searing self-appraisal.

“The ball is in my court and I have to get everything right so that I am getting picked at Leinster first. If you are starting for Leinster it usually leaves you in a pretty good spot. So I need to get my ducks in-a-row here first and hopefully everything falls into place after that.”

His team-mate and positional rival Bryan Byrne was seated at the same table before Christmas and discussing his upturn in form. When Tracy mentions that great intangible metric, he outs himself as his harshest critic.

“I am definitely not where I want to be but I am building in the right direction,” he says ahead of Friday night’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets, a game which will bring his 18th appearance of the season.

James Tracy Impact: Tracy was among the replacements for all six of Leinster's pool matches in Europe. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Form is a weird thing, you don’t have control necessarily, all you can do obviously is try your hardest and train you hardest and the rest can kinda falls into place, you know?”

Trying, trying harder and working to improve the broad aspects of his game are the only methods he can turn to in search of the elusive quality.  Making an impact off the bench is not easy either, a run as a starter might suit him better. Perhaps there is a chicken and egg scenario at play too?

“I think it is, but if you read any sports people’s books – sometimes there’s no explanation for form. If there was a formula we’d all be doing it, all you can do is try your best, you’re probably sick of hearing the same stuff, but if I had the formula, I’d be doing it.

James Tracy Tracy in training at UCD this week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“All I can do is just try my best, work hard during the week, prepare to give myself every opportunity.”

“I know (getting into the Ireland squad) is in my control, if I can get my stuff right. I was there before and hopefully if I can get playing like I was then, I can get back in the picture, but until I can get back playing like that I can’t be delusional.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs' injury woes continue as Alli is ruled out until March
    Spurs' injury woes continue as Alli is ruled out until March
    Sam Allardyce bemoans number of foreign coaches working in English football
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    IRELAND
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Further second row blow for Ireland as Henderson ruled out for 'several weeks'
    Munster's Tadhg Beirne ruled out of opening rounds of Six Nations
    SIX NATIONS
    Opportunity beckons for Dillane or Roux after Ireland's second row injuries
    Opportunity beckons for Dillane or Roux after Ireland's second row injuries
    Gatland hopes Wales learn from Irish model as he prepares for final Six Nations
    Sexton back running as Ireland set off for Portugal training camp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie