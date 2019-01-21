This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huddersfield announce Borussia Dortmund reserve coach as Wagner's replacement

Jan Siewert takes over the Terriers on a contract that is due to run until 2021.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 21 Jan 2019, 4:55 PM
14 minutes ago 364 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4451700
Huddersfield's new boss Jan Siewert.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Huddersfield's new boss Jan Siewert.
Huddersfield's new boss Jan Siewert.
Image: Imago/PA Images

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE appointed Jan Siewert as their new manager after parting ways with David Wagner earlier this month.

36-year-old Siewert, who had been linked with the position, joins the Premier League strugglers on a contract that will run until 2021 — having previously coached Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side. 

“Jan’s name came to our attention in his previous role as sssistant manager and U19 coach at VfL Bochum,” the Terries’ chairman Dean Hoyle said in a statement confirming Siewert’s appointment.

“We first spoke with him over two years’ ago and we’ve kept in communication since, watching his progress with interest.

“His reputation in the game is very good; he’s known as a coach who is ambitious, has many qualities and who has strong philosophies. As such, it came as no surprise to us when he moved to one of the world’s biggest clubs; Borussia Dortmund.”

Wagner left Huddersfield by mutual consent after previously guiding them to promotion in 2017.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Man City at the weekend and are currently bottom of the Premier League table on 11 points. They are also 10 points adrift of safety with 15 games remaining.

Siewert’s first game in charge will be against Everton on 29 January.

“We enjoyed tremendous success under our previous head coach, David Wagner,” said Hoyle, “and we’ve subsequently appointed a new head coach that bears many similarities to him; a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II.

“However, that does a disservice to Jan, who is his own man. There is much more to this appointment than that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United
    Here are the remaining games set to decide the Premier League title race
    Sven Mislintat is leaving Arsenal after just 14 months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie