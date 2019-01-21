Huddersfield announce Borussia Dortmund reserve coach as Wagner's replacement

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE appointed Jan Siewert as their new manager after parting ways with David Wagner earlier this month.

36-year-old Siewert, who had been linked with the position, joins the Premier League strugglers on a contract that will run until 2021 — having previously coached Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side.

“Jan’s name came to our attention in his previous role as sssistant manager and U19 coach at VfL Bochum,” the Terries’ chairman Dean Hoyle said in a statement confirming Siewert’s appointment.

“We first spoke with him over two years’ ago and we’ve kept in communication since, watching his progress with interest.

“His reputation in the game is very good; he’s known as a coach who is ambitious, has many qualities and who has strong philosophies. As such, it came as no surprise to us when he moved to one of the world’s biggest clubs; Borussia Dortmund.”

Wagner left Huddersfield by mutual consent after previously guiding them to promotion in 2017.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Man City at the weekend and are currently bottom of the Premier League table on 11 points. They are also 10 points adrift of safety with 15 games remaining.

Siewert’s first game in charge will be against Everton on 29 January.

“We enjoyed tremendous success under our previous head coach, David Wagner,” said Hoyle, “and we’ve subsequently appointed a new head coach that bears many similarities to him; a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II.

“However, that does a disservice to Jan, who is his own man. There is much more to this appointment than that.”

