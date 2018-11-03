This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laumape hat-trick helps All Blacks romp to victory in 100-point game with Japan

There was no shortage of action in Tokyo this morning as New Zealand won a contest that featured 15 tries.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 10:01 AM
56 minutes ago 3,510 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4320837
New Zealand's Ngani Laumape celebrates.
New Zealand's Ngani Laumape celebrates.
New Zealand's Ngani Laumape celebrates.

NGANI LAUMAPE SCORED a hat-trick as New Zealand overcame Japan 69-31 in a 15-try thriller in Tokyo this morning.

Laumape was among seven try-scorers for the All Blacks, who fielded a host of debutants, but their opponents also crossed five times during a frantic contest high on entertainment.

And while New Zealand were able to record a fourth emphatic victory in as many meetings with Japan, next year’s Rugby World Cup hosts comfortably managed a record points haul against the All Blacks — having never previously hit double figures in Tests between the two.

Japan actually claimed the first try, Samuela Anise going over from a charge down after a Richie Mo’unga penalty had put the visitors in front.

Dane Coles, Mo’unga, Laumape (2) and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi all helped themselves to tries before the interval to put New Zealand in command, but Japan continued to pose a threat and both Hendrik Tui and Tim Lafaele touched down to make it 19-38 at the break.

The second period followed a similar pattern, with the All Blacks on top but Japan helping themselves to two further scores, through Jamie Henry and Lafaele.

Laumape completed his hat-trick for New Zealand, while there were also two tries for impressive replacement George Bridge and one apiece for Waisake Naholo and Matt Proctor.

Source: All Blacks/YouTube

New Zealand will resume their November series by taking on England at Twickenham next Saturday, before facing Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on 17 November.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    ITALY
    'Youâve just got to sit down and make a decision. You canât let it linger'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Paris Saint-Germain set new winning record in Europe's top five leagues
    Paris Saint-Germain set new winning record in Europe's top five leagues
    'Hendo gave me a mouthful!' - Robertson striking balance between attack and defence
    'I was standing on a cottage roof, freezing to death, shovelling snow. I think: do you want to go back to that?'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie