This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Japan's players paid less than €16 a day for international duty, says coach Jamie Joseph

The 2019 World Cup hosts face England in Twickenham on Saturday.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 11:24 AM
51 minutes ago 1,371 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4336569
Joseph: praying for dry conditions at Twickenham on Saturday.
Image: Eugene Hoshiko
Joseph: praying for dry conditions at Twickenham on Saturday.
Joseph: praying for dry conditions at Twickenham on Saturday.
Image: Eugene Hoshiko

JAPAN COACH JAMIE Joseph has revealed that his players get paid an allowance of less than €16 a day while on tour — while England’s internationals earn over €28,000 per match.

Joseph and Japan are in Twickenham on Saturday where they’ll come up against an England side anxious to get last weekend’s agonising 16-15 loss to New Zealand out of their system.  

The former All Blacks lock insisted his side have no plans to follow Eddie Jones advice to “go to the temple and pray” ahead of the game.

And he pointed to the huge financial disparity between the two sides. 

“Our [home-based] guys here are amateur, they are employees of companies,” he explained. “They get 2,000 yen a day, while our professional players, the foreigners we have in our team, don’t get paid for playing for Japan.

“But they do it because they want to play a high level of rugby that they don’t get in Japan.

Playing a team like England is a great opportunity. If you put that altogether we have got different motivators and we just want to get out and leave our footprint behind.

Joseph was as enthralled as anyone in a capacity crowd of more than 82,000 at a rainswept Twickenham last weekend as the All Blacks recovered from 15-0 down to edge England.

“Our players all watched the England match; I went to the Test match, loved it,” he said. “Those types of games are exactly what rugby’s all about in my view.

“But I suspect the game that we play, how the All Blacks play, and the fact England have had a few matches, it could be a little bit different this weekend,” he added.

The 2019 World Cup hosts are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time having produced the biggest upset in rugby union history when, with Jones as their coach, they beat South Africa 34-32 in pool play during the 2015 edition in England.  

Dry conditions on Saturday would suit Japan’s gameplan and their preferred fast-paced style of moving the ball.

“When we’ve got the ball and guys are really excited about playing, we’ve got a different style of play; we’re not as big as others, but we’re quick,” Joseph said.

“In tough conditions it’s tough to get our game going, so we’re hoping and praying for a bit of weather. I’m not sure I’m going to the temple though!”

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Besiktas want Karius on permanent deal despite 'nonsense' speculation
    Besiktas want Karius on permanent deal despite 'nonsense' speculation
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie