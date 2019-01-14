Ireland World Cup tickets 'extremely limited' ahead of general sale

TICKETS FOR IRELAND’S World Cup pool games will be ‘extremely limited’ when they go on general sale this week, tournament organisers have warned.

In an update issued today, World Rugby say the next batch of World Cup tickets will go on sale this Saturday 19 January but are expecting huge demand for the knockout matches, and games featuring holders New Zealand, England, hosts Japan and Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

Almost half of the 1.8 million tickets for this year’s tournament are already sold, but supporters who were unsuccessful during the initial ballot applications will have an exclusive opportunity to get their hands on seats tomorrow [15 January], in the first of a two-stage process.

Tickets will then go on general sale on a first-come-first-served basis on Saturday at 1am Irish time, via the Rugby World Cup ticket website.

Following record demand across the 2018 ticket ballot phases for the World Cup, organisers said ‘fans finding available tickets for their desired matches should not delay their purchase’ during the upcoming windows.

Ireland open their World Cup campaign Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama on Sunday 22 September, before facing Japan at the Shizuoka Stadium six days later.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby World Cup is proving to be the event to attend in 2019 with record ticket applications. The incredible demand for tickets demonstrates that Asia’s first Rugby World Cup has truly captured the imagination of fans around the world.

“It will be a tournament that has fans and teams at heart, celebrates rugby and Japan and will further the reach and growth of the sport across Asia and around the world.”

Originally published at 20.08

