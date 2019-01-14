This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland World Cup tickets 'extremely limited' ahead of general sale

First-come-first-served ticket sales for this year’s tournament in Japan begin this week.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Jan 2019, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,614 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440010
The tournament kicks off on 20 September.
Image: Matt Roberts/World Rugby via Getty Images/INPHO
The tournament kicks off on 20 September.
The tournament kicks off on 20 September.
Image: Matt Roberts/World Rugby via Getty Images/INPHO

TICKETS FOR IRELAND’S World Cup pool games will be ‘extremely limited’ when they go on general sale this week, tournament organisers have warned. 

In an update issued today, World Rugby say the next batch of World Cup tickets will go on sale this Saturday 19 January but are expecting huge demand for the knockout matches, and games featuring holders New Zealand, England, hosts Japan and Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

Almost half of the 1.8 million tickets for this year’s tournament are already sold, but supporters who were unsuccessful during the initial ballot applications will have an exclusive opportunity to get their hands on seats tomorrow [15 January], in the first of a two-stage process. 

Tickets will then go on general sale on a first-come-first-served basis on Saturday at 1am Irish time, via the Rugby World Cup ticket website.

Following record demand across the 2018 ticket ballot phases for the World Cup, organisers said ‘fans finding available tickets for their desired matches should not delay their purchase’ during the upcoming windows.

Ireland open their World Cup campaign Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama on Sunday 22 September, before facing Japan at the Shizuoka Stadium six days later.  

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby World Cup is proving to be the event to attend in 2019 with record ticket applications. The incredible demand for tickets demonstrates that Asia’s first Rugby World Cup has truly captured the imagination of fans around the world.

“It will be a tournament that has fans and teams at heart, celebrates rugby and Japan and will further the reach and growth of the sport across Asia and around the world.”

Originally published at 20.08

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    Guardiola: If De Bruyne has a problem, he knows where I am
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    LEINSTER
    Sting of heaviest European loss lingers for Leinster ahead of Ricoh return
    Sting of heaviest European loss lingers for Leinster ahead of Ricoh return
    European clean sweep another marker of Irish rugby's rude health
    'The job's not done': Cullen focuses Leinster minds for another big week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'A month ago, I started reading: &quot;Ruben Neves, £100 million.&quot; That is not going to happen'
    'A month ago, I started reading: "Ruben Neves, £100 million." That is not going to happen'
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie